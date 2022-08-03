Veolia Environnement : PR - First half year results

H1 2021 and H1 2022 are restated from the1st 17 days of January (Revenue €400 M

CURRENT NET INCOME GROUP SHARE OF €528 M IN LINE WITH THE ANNUAL OBJECTIVE OF AROUND €1.1 BN

COMING FROM THE ACQUISITION OF SUEZ, IN LINE WITH ANNUAL TARGET

€178 M OF EFFICIENCY GAINS IN H1 COMPLEMENTED BY €52 M OF SYNERGIES

OF THE GUIDANCE RANGE OF +4 % TO +6 % IN 2022

REVENUE OF €20 196 M, A GROWTH OF +46.2 % COMPARED TO H1 2021 REPORTED, THANKS TO THE INTEGRATION OF SUEZ ACTIVITIES AND STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH

CONFIRM OUR AMBITIOUS 2022 TARGETS, NOTABLY AN ORGANIC EBITDA GROWTH BETWEEN +4 % AND +6 % AND A CURRENT NET INCOME OF €1.1BN DESPITE THE UNCERTAIN CONTEXT

Press Release

Paris, 3rd August 2022

Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of the Group commented : « Veolia's performance during the first half of the year was once again very good. Q2 activity was on a very similar trajectory as in the first quarter. The integration of Suez's activities since mid-January was very successful. Their contribution in terms of revenue and synergies is up to our expectations, which confirms the merits of this acquisition. These very good results also benefited from the continued strict cost discipline which allowed us to fully confirm our 2022 objectives.

Veolia, world leader in ecological transformation, continues to fully benefit from good trends in its markets thanks to its value-added offerings, perfectly adapted to the environmental challenges of our clients. The resilience, the adaptability and the relevance of our strategic positioning allow us to face the uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical context with confidence.»

Revenue of €20 196 M, up 46.2 % at constant exchange rates vs. H1 2021 reported due to a scope effect of €4 350 M mainly coming from the integration of Suez (€4 416 M) and from an organic growth of €1 961M (+14.4 %).

Compared to 30 June 2021 combined, revenue growth at constant scope and exchange rates was +12,9 %.

Revenue evolution by effect was as follows :

Exchange rate effect was +€408 M reflecting mainly the evolution of the US dollar, sterling pound and Chinese Renminbi, partially offset by a decrease of Polish zloty and Latin American currencies1.

Scope effect of -€286M included mainly the asset divestitures in Scandinavia in 2021 (-€154 M) and, on the Suez side, the asset divestitures in Australia in 2021 and the remedies in the EU (hazardous waste business in France accounted as assets for sale). These negative items were partially offset by the integration of Osis by Sarp (+€96 M) in 2021.

The Commerce / Volumes / Works effect reached +€542 M, thanks to good volumes in all businesses, notably in Energy and strong Water technologies and construction activities. The weather impact was -€96 M mainly in Energy in Central and Eastern Europe due to a mild winter, and in Chile due to a cool summer which impacted Q1 volumes. The energy price impact was +€1 107 M, due to the increase in heat and electricity prices in Central and Eastern Europe. The recycled materials price impact reached +€242 M, and came from the increase of recycled paper and cardboard prices in France, Germany and the UK. Service prices continued to be well oriented, leading to a favorable impact of +€505 M, due mostly to tariff revisions in Waste (+3.2%) and in Water (+3.1% )

Revenue in H1 2022 progressed across all segments compared with combined figures for the half year ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the France and Special Waste Europe segment totaled €4,754 million, with organic growth of +3.9% compared with June 30, 2021 combined figures: France Water revenue slipped slightly by -0.8%, mainly due to asset transfers within the Group, partially offset by the positive impact of tariff reviews (+3.4% in H1 2022) and good activity levels in the second quarter, with billed volumes up +0.3% at the end of June.



Main foreign exchange impacts by currency: US dollar (+207 million euros), British pound (+60 million euros), Czech crown (+44 million euros), Chinese yuan RenMinBi (+51 million euros) , Polish zloty (-21 million euros), Hungarian forint (-23 million euros), Chilean peso (-15 million euros), Argentine peso (-14 million euros).

