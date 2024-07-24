VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme à conseil d'administration)

with a share capital of €3,630,742,570

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France 403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 24, 2024

Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:

380,999 shares

€971,479.30

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,873

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,730

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,665,518 shares for €166,331,172.04

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,447,489 shares for €160,384,397.31

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2023 on the liquidity account:

162,970 shares €6,771,585.21 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,904 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,668 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,517,224 shares for €126,218,199.69 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,540,615 shares for €126,921,333.84

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 share €4,000,000.00



The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

