VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors

(société anonyme à conseil d'administration)

with a share capital of €3,630,742,570

Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie - 75008 PARIS - France 403 210 032 on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 24, 2024

Half-year liquidity contract statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:

  • 380,999 shares
  • €971,479.30
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,873
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,730
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 5,665,518 shares for €166,331,172.04
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,447,489 shares for €160,384,397.31

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2023 on the liquidity account:
    • 162,970 shares
    • €6,771,585.21
    • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,904
    • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,668
    • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 4,517,224 shares for €126,218,199.69
    • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 4,540,615 shares for €126,921,333.84
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
    • 0 share
    • €4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side

Sell Side

Number of

Number of

Traded volume in

Number of

Number of

Traded volume in

executions

shares

EUR

executions

shares

EUR

Total

5,873

5,665,518

166,331,172.04

5,730

5,447,489

160,384,397.31

01/02/2024

54

47,067

1,342,821.51

59

32,500

934,375.00

01/03/2024

45

45,000

1,278,900.00

17

30,000

855,600.00

01/04/2024

13

12,500

354,500.00

53

65,000

1,855,750.00

01/05/2024

79

47,500

1,356,125.00

49

52,500

1,503,075.00

01/08/2024

46

40,000

1,151,600.00

37

40,000

1,153,200.00

01/09/2024

29

32,500

939,250.00

49

40,000

1,158,400.00

01/10/2024

49

47,643

1,373,071.26

38

37,500

1,081,875.00

01/11/2024

67

69,857

2,012,580.17

57

37,500

1,086,750.00

01/12/2024

10

12,500

362,500.00

77

67,063

1,950,192.04

01/15/2024

37

47,500

1,384,150.00

49

39,937

1,164,962.29

01/16/2024

69

62,500

1,803,125.00

44

42,677

1,233,365.30

01/17/2024

121

67,500

1,921,725.00

16

20,000

570,000.00

01/18/2024

56

45,000

1,276,200.00

50

50,020

1,420,568.00

01/19/2024

12

20,000

571,600.00

50

52,480

1,501,452.80

01/22/2024

18

15,000

432,900.00

80

67,323

1,949,674.08

01/23/2024

55

37,565

1,087,506.75

31

45,000

1,305,900.00

01/24/2024

54

62,500

1,828,750.00

86

60,000

1,764,000.00

01/25/2024

70

57,435

1,661,594.55

47

62,500

1,818,750.00

01/26/2024

2

2,500

73,750.00

76

57,500

1,699,700.00

01/29/2024

65

64,500

1,933,065.00

34

45,000

1,356,750.00

01/30/2024

22

28,514

854,564.58

47

47,500

1,426,900.00

01/31/2024

25

32,500

978,250.00

43

40,000

1,206,400.00

02/01/2024

69

60,000

1,811,400.00

27

37,500

1,137,375.00

02/02/2024

45

57,500

1,735,350.00

59

42,500

1,285,200.00

02/05/2024

47

47,500

1,426,900.00

49

55,000

1,656,050.00

02/06/2024

51

51,857

1,554,154.29

45

40,000

1,200,400.00

02/07/2024

46

49,629

1,489,862.58

29

30,325

912,782.50

02/08/2024

38

45,000

1,351,800.00

50

44,675

1,343,377.25

02/09/2024

71

70,000

2,073,400.00

27

30,006

891,178.20

02/12/2024

42

40,000

1,179,600.00

36

34,994

1,037,922.04

02/13/2024

71

65,742

1,934,787.06

52

67,500

1,987,875.00

02/14/2024

52

50,000

1,475,000.00

35

45,000

1,330,200.00

02/15/2024

45

47,500

1,401,725.00

47

40,020

1,183,791.60

02/16/2024

46

50,768

1,492,579.20

55

42,480

1,251,885.60

02/19/2024

40

37,490

1,093,583.30

25

30,447

890,574.75

02/20/2024

-

-

-

85

77,053

2,276,145.62

02/21/2024

26

37,603

1,120,569.40

43

47,500

1,418,350.00

02/22/2024

51

49,500

1,502,820.00

74

57,500

1,749,725.00

02/23/2024

58

52,554

1,590,284.04

37

40,000

1,211,600.00

02/26/2024

109

77,343

2,303,274.54

19

22,500

674,775.00

02/27/2024

28

27,500

820,325.00

67

67,500

2,015,550.00

02/28/2024

50

62,500

1,850,000.00

42

37,500

1,112,625.00

02/29/2024

73

80,000

2,353,600.00

56

22,621

676,594.11

03/01/2024

22

35,000

1,007,650.00

25

27,500

800,250.00

03/04/2024

51

47,500

1,378,925.00

45

40,252

1,170,125.64

03/05/2024

65

57,615

1,661,616.60

45

53,000

1,530,640.00

03/06/2024

57

69,885

2,018,278.80

113

75,000

2,172,000.00

03/07/2024

72

62,500

1,821,875.00

107

84,648

2,468,335.68

03/08/2024

45

50,000

1,460,000.00

45

50,000

1,463,000.00

03/11/2024

61

50,000

1,448,500.00

61

45,000

1,305,450.00

03/12/2024

55

65,000

1,874,600.00

30

20,000

577,600.00

03/13/2024

24

32,500

939,250.00

48

47,500

1,375,600.00

03/14/2024

35

37,500

1,087,875.00

45

55,000

1,597,750.00

03/15/2024

39

42,500

1,242,700.00

70

62,500

1,832,500.00

03/18/2024

38

40,000

1,164,800.00

19

20,203

590,533.69

03/19/2024

49

32,500

937,300.00

28

30,000

866,100.00

03/20/2024

45

35,224

1,020,087.04

43

52,500

1,521,975.00

03/21/2024

63

55,000

1,609,300.00

56

57,297

1,681,093.98

03/22/2024

24

25,001

735,529.42

58

55,500

1,634,475.00

03/25/2024

34

32,500

960,050.00

29

32,500

962,650.00

03/26/2024

30

37,500

1,114,875.00

56

52,500

1,562,925.00

03/27/2024

16

25,000

748,000.00

61

71,879

2,160,682.74

03/28/2024

55

62,500

1,888,125.00

62

42,531

1,286,562.75

04/02/2024

117

72,179

2,164,648.21

34

40,000

1,205,200.00

04/03/2024

34

42,337

1,268,416.52

37

42,500

1,275,425.00

04/04/2024

33

37,500

1,128,000.00

55

55,000

1,657,700.00

04/05/2024

60

47,499

1,411,195.29

-

-

-

04/08/2024

65

62,276

1,811,608.84

19

27,500

802,725.00

04/09/2024

54

52,500

1,519,350.00

62

62,500

1,811,875.00

04/10/2024

72

85,000

2,444,600.00

30

30,000

869,400.00

04/11/2024

44

60,000

1,709,400.00

43

50,000

1,427,000.00

04/12/2024

49

47,500

1,360,400.00

74

62,686

1,807,864.24

04/15/2024

43

62,500

1,778,125.00

37

42,500

1,212,950.00

04/16/2024

99

70,320

1,956,302.40

13

17,500

488,950.00

04/17/2024

63

54,680

1,515,182.80

78

91,000

2,533,440.00

04/18/2024

14

20,000

565,800.00

72

72,600

2,058,936.00

04/19/2024

38

52,500

1,508,325.00

59

64,800

1,863,648.00

04/22/2024

19

27,500

791,450.00

41

29,997

866,313.36

04/23/2024

26

30,000

868,500.00

49

37,441

1,086,912.23

04/24/2024

44

28,345

821,438.10

25

29,976

872,001.84

04/25/2024

47

42,500

1,225,275.00

25

32,500

947,050.00

04/26/2024

22

22,000

639,320.00

54

25,000

728,250.00

04/29/2024

28

32,500

946,400.00

25

25,307

738,711.33

04/30/2024

48

45,002

1,310,908.26

44

44,258

1,291,891.02

05/02/2024

33

35,000

1,024,100.00

61

34,935

1,026,040.95

05/03/2024

36

40,000

1,177,600.00

79

62,500

1,848,125.00

05/06/2024

7

5,000

148,300.00

95

60,000

1,782,600.00

05/07/2024

46

37,500

1,116,375.00

79

81,496

2,431,025.68

05/08/2024

45

52,500

1,534,575.00

-

-

-

05/09/2024

72

40,000

1,168,800.00

-

-

-

05/10/2024

33

43,500

1,278,465.00

32

29,000

852,890.00

05/13/2024

44

47,500

1,382,250.00

36

32,500

947,050.00

05/14/2024

22

27,500

811,525.00

77

77,500

2,306,400.00

05/15/2024

3

2,500

74,100.00

84

80,000

2,423,200.00

05/16/2024

42

55,000

1,677,500.00

54

60,000

1,836,600.00

05/17/2024

54

47,500

1,450,650.00

28

35,000

1,071,700.00

05/20/2024

32

35,000

1,075,900.00

47

41,259

1,269,539.43

05/21/2024

51

44,500

1,363,925.00

52

50,421

1,548,428.91

05/22/2024

49

60,000

1,852,800.00

44

37,500

1,161,750.00

05/23/2024

50

58,000

1,780,020.00

49

55,000

1,692,350.00

05/24/2024

48

47,000

1,434,910.00

39

47,830

1,462,641.40

05/27/2024

3

5,000

154,100.00

56

49,670

1,538,279.90

05/28/2024

49

60,000

1,873,200.00

19

22,500

707,175.00

05/29/2024

70

58,688

1,804,656.00

24

25,000

773,250.00

05/30/2024

32

26,000

796,640.00

15

20,500

629,145.00

05/31/2024

22

25,000

764,000.00

37

40,500

1,241,325.00

06/03/2024

37

30,000

926,100.00

94

34,000

1,050,940.00

06/04/2024

43

27,000

829,170.00

19

20,500

630,785.00

06/05/2024

5

8,000

247,840.00

50

22,000

682,440.00

06/06/2024

31

28,000

879,200.00

32

30,000

942,900.00

06/07/2024

43

30,000

931,800.00

-

-

-

06/10/2024

113

82,000

2,482,140.00

34

30,000

910,800.00

06/11/2024

92

87,500

2,622,375.00

19

20,000

607,800.00

06/12/2024

37

37,500

1,118,625.00

71

78,382

2,349,892.36

06/13/2024

76

85,883

2,530,972.01

13

20,000

592,600.00

06/14/2024

127

94,617

2,702,261.52

-

-

-

06/17/2024

54

67,500

1,867,725.00

47

62,500

1,734,375.00

06/18/2024

44

37,500

1,057,125.00

95

85,000

2,397,000.00

06/19/2024

8

6,000

170,160.00

26

34,000

973,080.00

06/20/2024

28

16,000

459.840.00

58

48,000

1,385,760.00

06/21/2024

37

40,000

1,158,800.00

18

20,000

582,200.00

06/24/2024

19

20,000

575,800.00

66

64,000

1,854,720.00

06/25/2024

68

67,900

1,964,347.00

21

27,500

800,525.00

06/26/2024

53

60,000

1,719,600.00

46

48,000

1,378,080.00

06/27/2024

98

77,500

2,189,375.00

-

-

-

06/28/2024

62

62,500

1,750,000.00

44

57,500

1,612,875.00

