Veolia Environnement : PR - Release of the first supplement to the base prospectus of the “Euro Medium Term Notes” programme

10/28/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
Release of the first supplement to the base prospectus

of the "Euro Medium Term Notes" programme

Aubervilliers, October 28, 2022. The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has approved the first supplement to Veolia Environnement's base prospectus in relation to the 18 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme on October 28, 2022.

The base prospectus (AMF approval number n°22-205 on June 10, 2022) and its first supplement (AMF approval number 22-427 on October 28, 2022) are available on the website of the company at www.veolia.com("finance" area, section "debt and ratings" under "analysts and investors"), at its head office, from the paying agent (as provided in the base prospectus) and on the website of the AMF at www.amf-france.org.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 16:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
