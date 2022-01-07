Log in
Veolia Environnement : PR - Success of Veolia's friendly tender offer for Suez shares

01/07/2022 | 02:08pm EST
Success of Veolia's friendly tender offer for Suez shares

The French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) has published today the provisional results of the cash tender offer initiated by Veolia for the shares of Suez. Based on the information provided by Euronext Paris today, Veolia would own 551 451 261 Suez shares representing 86.22 % of the share capital and voting rights of Suez based on the total number of shares outstanding as of November 30, 2021. The final result will be announced on Monday, January 10, 2022.

In accordance with the AMF's general regulations, Veolia will request the reopening of the offer for a period expected to run from January 12 to January 27, 2022 (inclusive). This reopening will allow shareholders who have not tendered their shares to do so under unchanged conditions.

Veolia also confirms its intention to proceed with the squeeze-out and delisting of Suez shares in the event that the number of shares not tendered to the offer by minority Suez shareholders does not represent, at the end of the reopened offer, more than 10% of the capital and voting rights of Suez.

Veolia's offer document, as approved by the AMF on July 20, 2021 under visa no. 21-338, is available on the respective websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Veolia (www.veolia.com), and may also be obtained free of charge on request from Veolia (21, rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris, France).

...

Veolia Group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 179,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2020, the Veolia group served 95 million inhabitants with drinking water and 62 million with sanitation, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours and recycled 47 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environment (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated sales of 26.010 billion euros in 2020. www.veolia.com

Contacts

Group Press Relations

Investors & Analyst Relations

Laurent Obadia - Evgeniya Mazalova

Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze

Emilie Dupas

Tel + 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80

Tel + 33 (0) 1 85 57 86 25/ 33 33

investor-relations@veolia.com

presse.groupe@veolia.com

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 19:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
