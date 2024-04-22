Veolia and Elabe present the 2nd edition of

the global barometer of ecological

transformation

"Ecological Transformation: Are We (Still) Ready?"

Since 2022, Veolia, in partnership with Elabe, has published the biennial Ecological Transformation Barometer, an exclusive global opinion survey, focusing on the degree of acceptability of ecological solutions and analyzing the obstacles and levers for action to speed up the transformation. The survey covers a sample representing more than half of the world's population, distributed across five continents.

The second edition provides a unique insight into the understanding of the consequences of climate change by people around the world. They express growing concern for their health and perceive a threat to their living conditions in the face of environmental challenges. Aware of these dangers, people worldwide are calling for action.

To address these challenges, populations assert their readiness to accept necessary changes to scale up existing solutions to combat climate change and pollution. Their desire to act is motivated by the need to protect against environmental and climate crises. They consider that the cost of inaction will be much higher than that of action.

Key Global Results