Veolia Environnement : PR - Veolia becomes a strategic partner of Saudi Arabia in the ecological transformation

Veolia is also becoming Saudi Aramco's exclusive partner for the treatment of its industrial and non-hazardous waste. Estimated at 200,000 metric tons per year, this will be in addition to the 120,000 metric tons of hazardous waste that will soon be treated in Jubail, where Veolia is finalizing the construction of an incinerator for Sadara Chemical Company and other nearby industrial companies.

With its long-standing presence in Saudi Arabia, where the Group has been operating for more than 35 years in the water, waste and energy sectors for both municipal and industrial clients, Veolia continues to increase its contribution to the ecological transformation of the Kingdom in line with its Vision 2030 plan.

On the sidelines of the second Franco-Saudi investment forum, held in Jeddah on December 4, 2021, Antoine Frérot, Chairman and CEO of Veolia, said: "The strong commercial momentum Veolia has experienced in Saudi Arabia in recent years, as evidenced by the recent signing of several municipal and industrial contracts in all of our business lines, is a very clear indicator of the Kingdom's desire to achieve the very ambitious environmental objectives it has set for itself. In this context, Veolia is proud to be Saudi Arabia's preferred partner for its ecological transformation."

