Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Veolia Environnement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veolia Environnement : PR - Veolia becomes a strategic partner of Saudi Arabia in the ecological transformation

12/04/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Veolia becomes a strategic partner of Saudi Arabia in the ecological transformation

  • Veolia wins the Management Contract for water and wastewater services for the Riyadh region of 9 million people.
  • Veolia signs a strategic partnership agreement with the Ministry of Investment and Water Transmission and Technologies Company in the water sector.
  • The Group continues its development in industrial waste management through an exclusive partnership with Saudi Aramco.

The National Water Company awarded Veolia the Management Contract for water and wastewater services in the capital Riyadh and 22 outlying municipalities. The 7-year contract represents revenues of €82.6 million. It covers a population of nearly 9 million people, which is expected to double by 2030. The contract covers the management of a 30,000 km drinking water network and a 10,000 km wastewater network, with a large number of production and treatment units.

Veolia, together with Saudi Arabia's Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies, will take on the operational and technical challenge of developing water services in Riyadh and its region and is committed to a series of concrete objectives. These include halving losses in the water distribution network, ensuring continuity of service and access to quality drinking water 24 hours a day, and implementing a training program for more than 5,000 local employees.

In addition, Veolia has signed a strategic agreement with the Ministry of Investment and Water Transmission and Technologies Company. Under this new partnership, Veolia will support the Kingdom in improving the operational, energy and commercial performance of the water sector throughout the country. This cooperation will focus on the deployment of innovative solutions, including digital ones, and on building skills in the operation and maintenance of facilities.

1

Veolia is also becoming Saudi Aramco's exclusive partner for the treatment of its industrial and non-hazardous waste. Estimated at 200,000 metric tons per year, this will be in addition to the 120,000 metric tons of hazardous waste that will soon be treated in Jubail, where Veolia is finalizing the construction of an incinerator for Sadara Chemical Company and other nearby industrial companies.

With its long-standing presence in Saudi Arabia, where the Group has been operating for more than 35 years in the water, waste and energy sectors for both municipal and industrial clients, Veolia continues to increase its contribution to the ecological transformation of the Kingdom in line with its Vision 2030 plan.

On the sidelines of the second Franco-Saudi investment forum, held in Jeddah on December 4, 2021, Antoine Frérot, Chairman and CEO of Veolia, said: "The strong commercial momentum Veolia has experienced in Saudi Arabia in recent years, as evidenced by the recent signing of several municipal and industrial contracts in all of our business lines, is a very clear indicator of the Kingdom's desire to achieve the very ambitious environmental objectives it has set for itself. In this context, Veolia is proud to be Saudi Arabia's preferred partner for its ecological transformation."

About Veolia

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2020, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €26.010 billion in 2020.

www.veolia.com

Contacts

Group press relations

Investors & Analyst Relations

Laurent Obadia - Evgeniya Mazalova

Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze

Emilie Dupas

Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80

Tel.+ 33 (0) 1 85 57 33 33 / 86 25

investor-relations@veolia.com

presse.groupe@veolia.com

2

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 15:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
10:02aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Veolia becomes a strategic partner of Saudi Arabia in the ecol..
PU
12/02WORLD NUCLEAR EXHIBITION 2021 : Veolia awarded for its GeoMelt® solution for treating nucl..
PU
12/02ESTELLE BRACHLIANOFF AT THE ZERO CAR : “A collaborative model involving citizens, ci..
PU
11/30EDF, Veolia to Launch JV for Treating Complex Radioactive Waste
MT
11/30EDF AND VEOLIA ANNOUNCE THE CREATION : a Joint Venture to Develop Innovative Radioactive W..
CI
11/30ANTOINE FRÉROT AT FUTURAPOLIS : "Combining economics with ecological transformation will r..
PU
11/26THE EUROPEAN WEEK FOR WASTE REDUCTIO : Veolia is increasing the number of new industrial c..
PU
11/26Veolia, Suez offer additional asset sales to get EU nod -sources
RE
11/26ANTOINE FRÉROT AT INVESTIR DAY 2021 : “We have a decisive advantage for a successful..
PU
11/24Director Declaration
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 27 702 M 31 339 M 31 339 M
Net income 2021 803 M 909 M 909 M
Net Debt 2021 12 053 M 13 635 M 13 635 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 3,49%
Capitalization 19 563 M 22 082 M 22 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 171 450
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 28,87 €
Average target price 35,02 €
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT47.41%22 082
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-0.15%12 253
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC21.28%9 787
SEVERN TRENT PLC23.29%9 418
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-16.02%4 511
PENNON GROUP PLC25.16%4 285