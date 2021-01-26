Veolia Environnement : PR - Veolia will oppose any sale of Suez strategic assets opposing its industrial plan

Veolia - Suez Merger
Veolia will oppose any sale of Suez strategic assets opposing its industrial plan
Following announcements by Suez's management of new asset disposals in the coming weeks, while discussions with Veolia are but at a preliminary stage, Veolia wishes to remind the list of Suez assets it considers strategic: water activities of Suez in Spain, Chile, the United States, as well as waste activities in the United Kingdom and Australia. This list has been made public for several weeks.
Veolia considers that the sale of one of these assets would be expressly contrary to the friendly context in which Suez declared itself ready to open a dialogue and would be resolutely hostile to Veolia's industrial project, thus harming the corporate interests of both groups as well as the interests of all of Suez's shareholders, including Veolia.
Veolia will therefore oppose it by all legal means.
|
|
...
|
Contacts
|
|
|
|
Veolia Group Media Relations
|
Analysts & Investors
|
Laurent Obadia - Sandrine Guendoul
|
Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze
|
Tel.+ 33 1 85 57 42 16
|
Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80
|
sandrine.guendoul@veolia.com
|
1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 16:37:08 UTC