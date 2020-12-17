Veolia Environnement : Plastic recycling, a source of jobs in Europe
Key figures:
In 2019, Veolia recycled more than 350,000 metric tons of plastic waste worldwide, with a strong presence in Asia and Europe, and aims to be recycling 610,000 metric tons/year by 2023.
With revenue of €320 million in 2019 in plastics recycling, the Group's objective is to reach €800 million in 2023 and €1 billion in 2025.
A founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste created in January 2019, the Group, along with more than 40 international companies, has pledged $1.5 billion to help eliminate plastic waste from the environment, particularly from the ocean.
