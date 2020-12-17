Log in
Veolia Environnement

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Summary 
Summary

Veolia Environnement : Plastic recycling, a source of jobs in Europe

12/17/2020 | 06:19am EST
Key figures:
  • In 2019, Veolia recycled more than 350,000 metric tons of plastic waste worldwide, with a strong presence in Asia and Europe, and aims to be recycling 610,000 metric tons/year by 2023.
  • With revenue of €320 million in 2019 in plastics recycling, the Group's objective is to reach €800 million in 2023 and €1 billion in 2025.
  • A founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste created in January 2019, the Group, along with more than 40 international companies, has pledged $1.5 billion to help eliminate plastic waste from the environment, particularly from the ocean.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 11:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 25 947 M 31 730 M 31 730 M
Net income 2020 365 M 447 M 447 M
Net Debt 2020 11 191 M 13 685 M 13 685 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 10 956 M 13 343 M 13 397 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 95,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-16.62%13 343
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.0.28%11 614
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC1.00%8 764
SEVERN TRENT PLC-6.80%7 553
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-26.35%5 936
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-9.15%2 889
