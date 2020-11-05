Log in
Veolia Environnement : Présentation 05/11/20 - Chiffres clés au 30 septembre 2020 (en anglais)

11/05/2020 | 02:32am EST

Key Figures for the period ending September 30, 2020

November 5th, 2020

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement is a corporation listed on the Euronext Paris. This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including but not limited to: the risk of suffering reduced profits or losses as a result of intense competition, the risk that changes in energy prices and taxes may reduce Veolia Environnement's profits, the risk that governmental authorities could terminate or modify some of Veolia Environnement's contracts, the risk that acquisitions may not provide the benefits that Veolia Environnement hopes to achieve, the risks related to customary provisions of divesture transactions, the risk that Veolia Environnement's compliance with environmental laws may become more costly in the future, the risk that currency exchange rate fluctuations may negatively affect Veolia Environnement's financial results and the price of its shares, the risk that Veolia Environnement may incur environmental liability in connection with its past, present and future operations, as well as the other risks described in the documents Veolia Environnement has filed with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers (French securities regulator). Veolia Environnement does not undertake, nor does it have, any obligation to provide updates or to revise any forward- looking statements. Investors and security holders may obtain from Veolia Environnement a free copy of documents it filed (www.veolia.com) with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers.

This document contains "nonGAAP financial measures". These "nonGAAP financial measures" might be defined differently from similar financial measures made public by other groups and should not replace GAAP financial measures prepared pursuant to IFRS standards.

9M 2020 Results

9M 2020 RESULTS AGENDA

Status of Suez Transaction

9M and Q3 Highlights - 2020 Outlook

Detailed 9M 2020 performance

Appendices

9M 2020 Results

Champion of the

Ecological

Transformation

Status on the Veolia Suez combination

Antoine Frérot, CEO

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials
Sales 2020 25 876 M 30 377 M 30 377 M
Net income 2020 364 M 427 M 427 M
Net Debt 2020 11 078 M 13 005 M 13 005 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 4,10%
Capitalization 9 614 M 11 258 M 11 286 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 95,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 21,36 €
Last Close Price 17,35 €
Spread / Highest target 59,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-26.85%11 258
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-12.25%10 661
SEVERN TRENT PLC-1.35%7 698
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-7.27%7 683
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-27.54%5 161
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-16.38%2 777
