Veolia Environnement : Principales données retraitées au 30 juin 2021 (en anglais)

Main represented figures for the 6 months-ended June 30, 2021
Impact of new segment classification (IFRS8) and of the integration of assets from Suez
July 2022
IMPACT OF NEW SEGMENT CLASSIFICATION (IFRS 8) AND OF THE INTEGRATION OF ASSETS FROM SUEZ
30 JUNE 2021 PROFORMA REVENUE BY SEGMENT
New segment classification (IFRS 8)
In accordance with IFRS8, the Group has amended its segment classification to take into account the change of governance effective since early 2022 with the creation of the Zone France and Hazardous waste Europe
30 June 2021 Proforma Revenue : IFRS 8 reclassification and inclusion of Suez perimeter
(in euro millions)
30
30
30
June 2021
Veolia standalone
June 2021
30
Veolia + Suez
June 2021
Veolia Standalone
published
IFRS 8 segment reclassification
after IFRS 8
restated
Suez Perimeter*
June 2021
perimeter*
proforma
France & Hazardous
France & Hazardous
France & Hazardous
France
2 843,7
Hazardous Waste Europe
1 472,3
Waste Europe
4 316,0
Waste Europe
261,1
Waste Europe
4 577,1
Europe excl. France
5 278,3
Europe excl. France
5 278,3
Europe excl. France
1 680,1
Europe excl. France
6 958,4
Rest of the world
3 310,0
Rest of the world
3 310,0
Rest of the world
1 457,0
Rest of the world
4 767,0
Global Businesses
2 211,0
Hazardous Waste Europe
-1 472,3
Water Technologies
738,7
Water Technologies
1 130,4
Water Technologies
1 869,1
Other
2,1
Other
2,1
Other**
-400,0
Other**
-397,9
Total Group
13 645,1
0,0
Total Group
13 645,1
Total Group
4 128,6
Total Group
17 773,7
Before EU,Australian and UK anti trust remedies **including restatement for the first 17 days of January
Q2 2021 proforma
2
IMPACT OF NEW SEGMENT CLASSIFICATION (IFRS 8) AND OF THE INTEGRATION OF ASSETS FROM SUEZ
30 JUNE 2021 PROFORMA EBITDA BY SEGMENT
New segment classification (IFRS 8)
In accordance with IFRS8, the Group has amended its segment classification to take into account the change of governance effective since early 2022 with the creation of the Zone France and Hazardous waste Europe
30 June 2021 Proforma EBITDA : IFRS 8 reclassification and inclusion of Suez perimeter
(in euro millions)
30
Veolia standalone
30
30
Veolia + Suez
30
Veolia Standalone
June 2021
IFRS 8 segment reclassification
after IFRS 8
June 2021
Suez Perimeter*
June 2021
perimeter*
June 2021
France & Hazardous
France & Hazardous
France & Hazardous
France
489,9
Hazardous Waste Europe
139,9
Waste Europe
629,8
Waste Europe
43,5
Waste Europe
673,3
Europe excl. France
941,8
Europe excl. France
941,8
Europe excl. France
178,3
Europe excl. France
1 120,1
Rest of the world
439,8
Rest of the world
439,8
Rest of the world
380,5
Rest of the world
820,3
Global Businesses
183,4
Hazardous Waste Europe
-139,9
Water Technologies
43,5
Water Technologies
169,2
Water Technologies
212,7
Other
25,7
Other
25,7
Other**
-60,4
Other**
-34,7
Total Group
2 080,6
0,0
Total Group
2 080,6
Total Group
711,1
Total Group
2 791,7
Before EU,Australian and UK anti trust remedies **including restatement for the first 17 days of January
