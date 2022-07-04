Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Veolia Environnement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-07-04 am EDT
23.53 EUR   -0.38%
23.53 EUR   -0.38%
03:13pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Principales données retraitées au 30 juin 2021 (en anglais)
PU
06/30VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : How will we feed 10 billion people in 2050?
PU
06/30UK Competition Watchdog Delays Final Report on Veolia/Suez Deal Until September
MT
Veolia Environnement : Principales données retraitées au 30 juin 2021 (en anglais)
07/04/2022 | 03:13pm EDT

07/04/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
Main represented figures for the 6 months-ended June 30, 2021

Impact of new segment classification (IFRS8) and of the integration of assets from Suez

July 2022

IMPACT OF NEW SEGMENT CLASSIFICATION (IFRS 8) AND OF THE INTEGRATION OF ASSETS FROM SUEZ

30 JUNE 2021 PROFORMA REVENUE BY SEGMENT

  • New segment classification (IFRS 8)
    • In accordance with IFRS8, the Group has amended its segment classification to take into account the change of governance effective since early 2022 with the creation of the Zone France and Hazardous waste Europe

30 June 2021 Proforma Revenue : IFRS 8 reclassification and inclusion of Suez perimeter

(in euro millions)

30

30

30

June 2021

Veolia standalone

June 2021

30

Veolia + Suez

June 2021

Veolia Standalone

published

IFRS 8 segment reclassification

after IFRS 8

restated

Suez Perimeter*

June 2021

perimeter*

proforma

France & Hazardous

France & Hazardous

France & Hazardous

France

2 843,7

Hazardous Waste Europe

1 472,3

Waste Europe

4 316,0

Waste Europe

261,1

Waste Europe

4 577,1

Europe excl. France

5 278,3

Europe excl. France

5 278,3

Europe excl. France

1 680,1

Europe excl. France

6 958,4

Rest of the world

3 310,0

Rest of the world

3 310,0

Rest of the world

1 457,0

Rest of the world

4 767,0

Global Businesses

2 211,0

Hazardous Waste Europe

-1 472,3

Water Technologies

738,7

Water Technologies

1 130,4

Water Technologies

1 869,1

Other

2,1

Other

2,1

Other**

-400,0

Other**

-397,9

Total Group

13 645,1

0,0

Total Group

13 645,1

Total Group

4 128,6

Total Group

17 773,7

  • Before EU,Australian and UK anti trust remedies **including restatement for the first 17 days of January

Q2 2021 proforma

2

IMPACT OF NEW SEGMENT CLASSIFICATION (IFRS 8) AND OF THE INTEGRATION OF ASSETS FROM SUEZ

30 JUNE 2021 PROFORMA EBITDA BY SEGMENT

  • New segment classification (IFRS 8)
    • In accordance with IFRS8, the Group has amended its segment classification to take into account the change of governance effective since early 2022 with the creation of the Zone France and Hazardous waste Europe

30 June 2021 Proforma EBITDA : IFRS 8 reclassification and inclusion of Suez perimeter

(in euro millions)

30

Veolia standalone

30

30

Veolia + Suez

30

Veolia Standalone

June 2021

IFRS 8 segment reclassification

after IFRS 8

June 2021

Suez Perimeter*

June 2021

perimeter*

June 2021

France & Hazardous

France & Hazardous

France & Hazardous

France

489,9

Hazardous Waste Europe

139,9

Waste Europe

629,8

Waste Europe

43,5

Waste Europe

673,3

Europe excl. France

941,8

Europe excl. France

941,8

Europe excl. France

178,3

Europe excl. France

1 120,1

Rest of the world

439,8

Rest of the world

439,8

Rest of the world

380,5

Rest of the world

820,3

Global Businesses

183,4

Hazardous Waste Europe

-139,9

Water Technologies

43,5

Water Technologies

169,2

Water Technologies

212,7

Other

25,7

Other

25,7

Other**

-60,4

Other**

-34,7

Total Group

2 080,6

0,0

Total Group

2 080,6

Total Group

711,1

Total Group

2 791,7

  • Before EU,Australian and UK anti trust remedies **including restatement for the first 17 days of January

Q2 2021 proforma

3

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 19:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 38 318 M 39 856 M 39 856 M
Net income 2022 1 069 M 1 112 M 1 112 M
Net Debt 2022 17 698 M 18 408 M 18 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 4,68%
Capitalization 16 188 M 16 838 M 16 838 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 179 718
Free-Float 93,6%
