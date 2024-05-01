Regulatory News:

The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) has approved the third supplement to Veolia Environnement’s (Paris:VIE) base prospectus in relation to the 18 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes (EMTN) programme.

The base prospectus (AMF approval number n°23-168 on May 16, 2023), its first supplement (AMF approval number n°23-366 on August 25, 2023), its second supplement (AMF approval number n°23-470 on November 10, 2023) and its third supplement (AMF approval number n° 24-131 on April 30, 2024) are available on the website of the company at www.veolia.com (“finance” area, section “debt and ratings” under “analysts and investors”), at its head office, from the paying agent (as provided in the base prospectus) and on the website of the AMF at www.amf-france.org.

