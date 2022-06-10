Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Veolia Environnement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-10 am EDT
25.25 EUR   -4.57%
06/10VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Terms of availability of prospectuses
PU
06/10VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Annual update of the EMTN program - Release of a base prospectus
PU
05/31VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
Veolia Environnement : Terms of availability of prospectuses

06/10/2022 | 07:23pm EDT
Press release

Paris, June 10, 2022

RELEASE OF A BASE PROSPECTUS

ANNUAL UPDATE OF THE "EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTES" PROGRAM

Veolia Environnement has finalised the annual update of its 16 billion euros Euro Medium Term Notes program.

The base prospectus (AMF approval number 22-205 on June, 10th 2022) is available on the website of the company www.veolia.com("finance" area, section "debt and ratings" under "analysts and investors"), at its administrative headquarters, from the paying agent (Société Générale Securities Services) and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers www.amf-france.org.

AboutVeolia

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 230,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2021, the Veolia group provided 79 million inhabitants with drinking water and 61 million with sanitation, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours and recovered 48 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 28 508 million euros in 2021. www.veolia.com

Contacts

Group press relations

Investors & Analyst Relations

Laurent Obadia - Evgeniya Mazalova

Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze

Emilie Dupas

Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80

Tel.+ 33 (0) 1 85 57 33 33 / 86 25

investor-relations@veolia.com

presse.groupe@veolia.com

1

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 23:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
