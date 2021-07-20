Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Veolia Environnement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veolia Environnement : The French Stock Exchange Authority (AMF) declares Veolia's proposed takeover bid for Suez compliant

07/20/2021 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PDF
Press release: Paris, July 20, 2021. (90.92 KB)
The project to build the world champion of ecological transformation is entering a decisive phase.

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the AMF declared the public tender offer for the shares of Suez filed by Veolia on June 30, 2021 to be compliant and approved the draft offer document.

Veolia's offer document and Suez's reply document are now available on the Veolia and Suez respective websites. The offer will be formally opened in the next few days, after the AMF has published its notice of opening.

Following this announcement, Antoine Frérot stated: 'As Veolia's takeover bid for Suez will be opened to Suez shareholders in the very near future, the project to build the world champion of ecological transformation is moving closer to its conclusion. The price offered by Veolia of €20.50 per share (coupon attached) is a remarkably good value for Suez. The industrial project defended by our Group represents a unique opportunity for France and for Europe to lead in the most buoyant sector of the moment: that of ecological transformation. I therefore invite all Suez shareholders to make their contribution to this project by contributing their shares to our offer'.

The authorization procedures of the relevant competition authorities, which are the last major step to be taken before the acquisition of Suez by Veolia, are proceeding according to the announced schedule.

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2020, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €26.010 billion in 2020. www.veolia.com

Contacts

Veolia Group Media Relations
Laurent Obadia - Edouard de La Loyère
Tel.+ 33 1 85 57 85 23
[email protected]

Analysts & Investors
Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze
Tél. 01 85 57 84 76 / 84 80
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 15:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
11:56aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - The French Stock Exchange Authority (AMF) declares V..
PU
11:54aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : PR - Provision of Veolia's offer document on cash tender ..
PU
11:46aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : The French Stock Exchange Authority (AMF) declares Veolia..
PU
07/19VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Half-year liquidity contract statement for Veolia Environ..
PU
07/19COOR SERVICE MANAGEMENT : Snaps Up Veolia Technical Management For $20.6 Million
MT
07/13STOCKHOLM WORLD WATER WEEK 2021 : Veolia promotes the acceleration of global wat..
PU
07/13WORLD WATER WEEK 2021 : Veolia promotes the acceleration of global water resilie..
PU
07/12VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : steps up its development in Japan with a new water conces..
PU
07/12VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Led Consortium Enters Deal To Manage Water Services In Ja..
MT
07/12Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing of..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 201 M 32 004 M 32 004 M
Net income 2021 695 M 817 M 817 M
Net Debt 2021 13 255 M 15 596 M 15 596 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 14 464 M 17 066 M 17 018 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 171 450
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 25,50 €
Average target price 28,88 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT27.44%17 051
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.2.05%11 505
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC15.75%9 441
SEVERN TRENT PLC17.74%8 709
PENNON GROUP PLC31.58%6 658
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-19.19%5 227