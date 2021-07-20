Veolia Environnement : The French Stock Exchange Authority (AMF) declares Veolia's proposed takeover bid for Suez compliant

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the AMF declared the public tender offer for the shares of Suez filed by Veolia on June 30, 2021 to be compliant and approved the draft offer document.

Veolia's offer document and Suez's reply document are now available on the Veolia and Suez respective websites. The offer will be formally opened in the next few days, after the AMF has published its notice of opening.

Following this announcement, Antoine Frérot stated: 'As Veolia's takeover bid for Suez will be opened to Suez shareholders in the very near future, the project to build the world champion of ecological transformation is moving closer to its conclusion. The price offered by Veolia of €20.50 per share (coupon attached) is a remarkably good value for Suez. The industrial project defended by our Group represents a unique opportunity for France and for Europe to lead in the most buoyant sector of the moment: that of ecological transformation. I therefore invite all Suez shareholders to make their contribution to this project by contributing their shares to our offer'.

The authorization procedures of the relevant competition authorities, which are the last major step to be taken before the acquisition of Suez by Veolia, are proceeding according to the announced schedule.

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2020, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €26.010 billion in 2020. www.veolia.com