Euronext Paris  >  Veolia Environnement    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veolia Environnement : amends its declaration of intent relating to its tender offer for Suez

02/07/2021 | 03:39pm EST
Veolia amends its declaration of intent relating to its tender offer for Suez

Veolia notes that its repeated attempts to establish a friendly relationship with Suez, reiterated in its offer proposal dated January 7, 2021, were all met with opposition from Suez. Over the last four months, Suez has multiplied actions intended to obstruct Veolia's offer proposal. These actions culminated in statements made by Suez, Ardian and GIP on January 17, 2021, referring to an alternative tender offer by Ardian and GIP, and the decision of Suez's Board of Directors on the same day to support the approach of Ardian and GIP.

Consequently, in accordance with the regulations and with what was announced to Suez's Board of Directors and made public on January 7, 2021,1 Veolia can only draw the consequences and modify its declaration of intent dated October 5, 2020, by no longer requiring that the tender offer be subject to the approval by Suez's Board of Directors.

Veolia's Board of Directors considers that, for the sake of Veolia's social interest and of the proper information of the market, a clarification in the light of the manoeuvres and ambiguous statements made by Suez, Ardian and GIP is necessary. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of Veolia has decided to file a cash tender offer for the outstanding Suez shares not owned by Veolia, at a price per share of EUR 18 cum dividend.

The other items of Veolia's declaration of intent dated October 5, 2020, remain unchanged.

...

Contacts

Group Media Relations

Analysts & Investors

Laurent Obadia - Sandrine Guendoul

Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze

Tel.+ 33 6 25 09 14 25

Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80

sandrine.guendoul@veolia.com

investor-relations@veolia.com

  • Letter to Suez dated January 7, 2021: "This proposal establishes the reality of the constitutive elements of Veolia's project. I hope that it will enable us to reopen a discussion between our two groups that had been sketched out at the beginning of October. In the event of a new refusal to dialogue, I will only be able to draw the consequences as to our intentions regarding the conduct of the offer. »

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 07 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 20:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 25 947 M 31 235 M 31 235 M
Net income 2020 365 M 440 M 440 M
Net Debt 2020 11 191 M 13 472 M 13 472 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 12 962 M 15 592 M 15 603 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,94 €
Last Close Price 22,91 €
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT14.49%15 592
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.0.93%11 805
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC0.38%8 409
SEVERN TRENT PLC-0.17%7 493
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-8.98%5 163
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP3.66%2 865
