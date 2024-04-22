"Ecological Transformation: Are We (Still) Ready?" Since 2022, Veolia, in partnership with Elabe, has published the biennial Ecological Transformation Barometer, an exclusive global opinion survey, focusing on the degree of acceptability of ecological solutions and analyzing the obstacles and levers for action to speed up the transformation. The survey covers a sample representing more than half of the world's population, distributed across five continents. The second edition provides a unique insight into the understanding of the consequences of climate change by people around the world. They express growing concern for their health and perceive a threat to their living conditions in the face of environmental challenges. Aware of these dangers, people worldwide are calling for action. To address these challenges, populations assert their readiness to accept necessary changes to scale up existing solutions to combat climate change and pollution. Their desire to act is motivated by the need to protect against environmental and climate crises. They consider that the cost of inaction will be much higher than that of action. Find the full results for France and Worldwide

Key Global Results 97% of the world's inhabitants believe that health is the primary concern when it comes to local decisions on water, waste, and energy, ahead of the final price.



"We stand at a crossroads. Faced with the climate challenge, radical action and ecological pause collide. Both present major social, economic, and ecological risks. Veolia offers a third way: ecology that transforms our economies to protect populations. Ecological transformation cannot, and must not, occur without the citizens of the world. Listening helps to understand the concerns and needs of everyone, to identify the levers of change that are not only acceptable but desirable, and to find meaning and motivation for change in building a sustainable future," said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia. "The results of the second edition of the Barometer of Ecological Transformation testify to a global public opinion firmly focused on action. There is a high level of expectation for the protection of our health through the elimination of pollution and the protection of our territories from extreme climatic phenomena. This is the lesson that will guide our actions in the years to come." For Bernard Sananès, President of the research and consulting institute Elabe: "While voices are rising in many countries calling for an ecological pause, the second edition of the barometer of ecological transformation reveals a global public opinion mostly convinced that inaction will cost humanity more than the investments necessary for ecological transition. Across all continents, populations fear a deterioration of their living conditions and are afraid of falling ill due to pollution. In 18 months, the failure of ecological imagination and the perceived lack of concrete results have pushed many countries into fatalism. But everywhere, the protection of health has become a powerful lever to create a desire for ecology and to accept behavior changes or the additional costs of ecological solutions."

