Euronext Paris  >  Veolia Environnement    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Veolia Environnement : bypasses Suez board with $14 bln shareholder offer

02/07/2021 | 03:49pm EST
PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - France's Veolia said on Sunday it was launching a cash tender offer for all of Suez , dropping efforts to win the backing of the waste and water management company's board after a long takeover tussle.

Suez has been resisting Veolia, its longstanding competitor, which is also now its biggest shareholder with a 29.9% stake.

Veolia bought its stake in Suez in October as a prelude to a full takeover offer at 18 euros per share, valuing the company at 11.3 billion euros ($13.6 billion).

"Over the last four months, Suez has multiplied actions intended to obstruct Veolia's offer proposal," Veolia said.

"Veolia can only draw the consequences and modify its declaration of intent dated October 5, 2020, by no longer requiring that the tender offer be subject to the approval by Suez's Board of Directors," it added in a statement.

Veolia has decided to file a cash tender offer for outstanding Suez shares it does not own at a price of 18 euros per share, it said.

Suez said last month it had received a letter of intent from private equity groups Ardian and GIP (Global Infrastructure Partners), including an offer for Suez shares at a price of 18 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8306 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alison Williams and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUEZ SA -0.63% 17.26 Real-time Quote.6.41%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT -0.48% 22.91 Real-time Quote.14.49%
Financials
Sales 2020 25 947 M 31 235 M 31 235 M
Net income 2020 365 M 440 M 440 M
Net Debt 2020 11 191 M 13 472 M 13 472 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 12 962 M 15 592 M 15 603 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,94 €
Last Close Price 22,91 €
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT14.49%15 592
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.0.93%11 805
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC0.38%8 409
SEVERN TRENT PLC-0.17%7 493
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-8.98%5 163
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP3.66%2 865
