Veolia Environnement

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Veolia Environnement : confirms today that Engie having canceled its board of directors scheduled on September 25, it will submit its improved offer no later than September 30, 2020.

09/28/2020 | 01:30am EDT
Press realease: Paris, September 28, 2020 (75.28 KB)

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them. In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com.

Contacts:

Veolia Group Media Relations
Laurent Obadia - Sandrine Guendoul
Tel.+ 33 1 85 57 42 16
[email protected]

Analysts & Investors
Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze
Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 05:29:00 UTC
