  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Veolia Environnement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
11:35 2022-11-30 am EST
24.58 EUR   +1.07%
Veolia Environnement : finalizes the divestment of antitrust remedies agreed with the European Commission following the merger with Suez
PU
Veolia Environnement : PR - Veolia finalizes the divestment of antitrust remedies agreed with the European Commission following the merger with Suez
PU
Estelle Brachlianoff : "We need to take action and make ecology and desirability match"
PU
Veolia Environnement : finalizes the divestment of antitrust remedies agreed with the European Commission following the merger with Suez

11/30/2022 | 12:23pm EST
Veolia announces the finalization of the sale of assets as part of the antitrust remedies agreed with the European Commission in the context of the merger between Veolia and Suez. The sale of the assets sold amounts to approximately €920 million in enterprise value and will contribute to the reduction of debt and support the Group's development.

This sale has three components:

  • The sale of part of the hazardous waste assets in France to Suez.

  • The sale of activities in mobile water treatment services in Europe to Saur.

  • The sale of industrial water treatment services in France to Séché Environnement.

When these operations are completed, Veolia will remain a major player in the segments concerned (hazardous waste, industrial water, mobile units).

About Veolia
Veolia Group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with nearly 220,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2021, the Veolia group provided 79 million inhabitants with drinking water and 61 million with sanitation, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours and recovered 48 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 28.508 billion euros in 2021. www.veolia.com

Contacts

Veolia Group Media Relations
Laurent Obadia - Evgeniya Mazalova
Mathilde Bouchoux
Tel.+ 33 1 85 57 86 25
[email protected]

Analysts & Investor Relations
Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze
Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80
[email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 17:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
