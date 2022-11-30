Veolia Environnement : finalizes the divestment of antitrust remedies agreed with the European Commission following the merger with Suez

Veolia announces the finalization of the sale of assets as part of the antitrust remedies agreed with the European Commission in the context of the merger between Veolia and Suez. The sale of the assets sold amounts to approximately €920 million in enterprise value and will contribute to the reduction of debt and support the Group's development.

This sale has three components:

The sale of part of the hazardous waste assets in France to Suez.

The sale of activities in mobile water treatment services in Europe to Saur.

The sale of industrial water treatment services in France to Séché Environnement.

When these operations are completed, Veolia will remain a major player in the segments concerned (hazardous waste, industrial water, mobile units).

