Veolia Environnement : Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document / Annual Financial Report (French version)

Press release (regulated information)

Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document / Annual Financial Report (French version)

Paris, March, 17 2021.

Veolia Environnement announces that the French version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document ("URD") was filed on March, xx 2021 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers or "AMF") under the number D.21-0145.

This URD is available on Veolia website at:

https://www.veolia.com/fr/groupe/finance/information-reglementee

A hard copy of the French version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

The following documents are included in the URD:

• the 2020 annual financial report ;

• the information contained in the corporate governance report ;

• the reports of the statutory auditors and their fees;

• the description of the share buyback program.

Contacts Investor & Analyst relations:

Ronald Wasylec - Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

Ariane de Lamaze - Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 80