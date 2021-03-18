Log in
Veolia Environnement : Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document / Annual Financial Report (French version)

03/18/2021 | 06:28am EDT
Press release (regulated information)

Availability of the 2020 Universal Registration Document / Annual Financial Report (French version)

Paris, March, 17 2021.

Veolia Environnement announces that the French version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document ("URD") was filed on March, xx 2021 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers or "AMF") under the number D.21-0145.

This URD is available on Veolia website at:

https://www.veolia.com/fr/groupe/finance/information-reglementee

A hard copy of the French version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

The following documents are included in the URD:

  • the 2020 annual financial report ;

  • the information contained in the corporate governance report ;

  • the reports of the statutory auditors and their fees;

  • the description of the share buyback program.

Contacts Investor & Analyst relations:

Ronald Wasylec - Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

Ariane de Lamaze - Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 80

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:27:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 26 044 M 31 110 M 31 110 M
Net income 2020 333 M 398 M 398 M
Net Debt 2020 11 948 M 14 272 M 14 272 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,9x
Yield 2020 3,17%
Capitalization 12 800 M 15 233 M 15 290 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 181 514
Free-Float 95,5%
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 25,03 €
Last Close Price 22,61 €
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT12.99%15 741
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-7.65%10 792
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-0.85%8 458
SEVERN TRENT PLC-2.53%7 451
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-6.55%4 817
NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING COMPANY PJSC3.40%2 017
