    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Veolia Environnement : Chiffres clés au 31 mars 2021 - Présentation des résultats trimestriels (en anglais)

05/05/2021 | 02:19am EDT
Q1 2021 Results

May 5th, 2021

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement is a corporation listed on the Euronext Paris. This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, including but not limited to: the risk of suffering reduced profits or losses as a result of intense competition, the risk that changes in energy prices and taxes may reduce Veolia Environnement's profits, the risk that governmental authorities could terminate or modify some of Veolia Environnement's contracts, the risk that acquisitions may not provide the benefits that Veolia Environnement hopes to achieve, the risks related to customary provisions of divesture transactions, the risk that Veolia Environnement's compliance with environmental laws may become more costly in the future, the risk that currency exchange rate fluctuations may negatively affect Veolia Environnement's financial results and the price of its shares, the risk that Veolia Environnement may incur environmental liability in connection with its past, present and future operations, as well as the other risks described in the documents Veolia Environnement has filed with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers (French securities regulator). Veolia Environnement does not undertake, nor does it have, any obligation to provide updates or to revise any forward- looking statements. Investors and security holders may obtain from Veolia Environnement a free copy of documents it filed (www.veolia.com) with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers.

This document contains "nonGAAP financial measures". These "nonGAAP financial measures" might be defined differently from similar financial measures made public by other groups and should not replace GAAP financial measures prepared pursuant to IFRS standards.

Q1 2021 Results

2

Q1 2021 RESULTS

AGENDA

01

Success of the Veolia-Suez combination

02

Q1 2021 key highlights : Q1 delivery significantly above 2020 and 2019

03

Q1 2021 Operational and Financial performance : a very strong start to the year

04

Appendices

Q1 2021 Results

3

1- Success of the

VEOLIA-SUEZ combination

VEOLIA and Suez have reached a historical agreement

Antoine Frérot, CEO

SUCCESS OF THE VEOLIA-SUEZ COMBINATION

VEOLIA AND SUEZ HAVE REACHED HISTORICAL AGREEMENT

  • On April 11th, agreement between Veolia and Suez's Boards enabling the creation of the world champion of the ecological transformation
    • Veolia will launch a tender offer on the remaining 70.1% of Suez shares at a price of €20.5 dividend included
    • Offer will be recommended by Suez's Board
    • Veolia's revenue will reach €37bn including €10bn of Suez revenue comprising all the key strategic assets : Latam, Spain, US, Australia, UK
    • New Suez will retain all the French water and waste assets (mostly anti trust remedies) complemented by a portfolio of water assets outside France for a total revenue of around €7bn
    • Reiteration of all social commitments for a period of four years after the closing of the offer
    • All legal actions abandoned on both sides

Q1 2021 Results

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 27 439 M 32 984 M 32 984 M
Net income 2021 727 M 874 M 874 M
Net Debt 2021 13 633 M 16 388 M 16 388 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 14 718 M 17 683 M 17 692 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 171 450
Free-Float 93,6%
