    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Veolia Environnement : , IAGE, and Phytocontrol detect and quantify the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater in France

07/08/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
Founded in 2017, IAGEspecialises in environmental biological analyses, with one objective: obtain early, precise, and reliable results. At the interface between technological developments resulting from research and the needs of stakeholders in the field, it offers concrete solutions.

Serving water and food safety, the Phytocontrol laboratory deploys a range of contaminant analyses intended for all operators in the Agriculture, Agri-food, Water, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Phytopharmaceutical sectors.

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 21:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 27 223 M 32 235 M 32 235 M
Net income 2021 708 M 838 M 838 M
Net Debt 2021 13 761 M 16 294 M 16 294 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,0x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 14 628 M 17 327 M 17 321 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 171 450
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 25,79 €
Average target price 29,64 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT31.23%17 051
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.2.05%11 505
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC15.36%9 441
SEVERN TRENT PLC15.51%8 709
PENNON GROUP PLC-14.53%6 658
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-18.50%5 227