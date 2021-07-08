Veolia Environnement : , IAGE, and Phytocontrol detect and quantify the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater in France

Founded in 2017, IAGEspecialises in environmental biological analyses, with one objective: obtain early, precise, and reliable results. At the interface between technological developments resulting from research and the needs of stakeholders in the field, it offers concrete solutions.
Serving water and food safety, the Phytocontrol laboratory deploys a range of contaminant analyses intended for all operators in the Agriculture, Agri-food, Water, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Phytopharmaceutical sectors.
Disclaimer
