Veolia Environnement : PR - Combined Shareholders' General Meeting, April 22, 2021

Combined Shareholders' General Meeting, April 22, 2021

The Combined General Meeting of Veolia Environnement shareholders, held today at the Company's administrative headquarters, under the chairmanship of its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Antoine Frérot, approved all of the resolutions submitted to it with a quorum 66.43%.

Due to the health measures required in the frame of the Covid-19epidemic and in application of the exceptional measures adopted by the French government, this meeting was held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders and other individuals entitled to attend and was broadcasted live. Its replay is accessible on the Company's website.

Resolutions 17 to 19 relating to Veolia's capital increase, which is intended to partially finance the proposed merger between Suez and Veolia, were largely adopted by Veolia's shareholders. This vote highlights the shareholders' confidence and support in Veolia's teams to build a global champion of ecological transformation.

These resolutions relate in particular on: