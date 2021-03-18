Veolia Environnement : PR - GROUPE RENAULT, VEOLIA & SOLVAY JOIN FORCES TO RECYCLE END-OF-LIFE EV BATTERY METALS IN A CLOSED LOOP

GROUPE RENAULT, VEOLIA & SOLVAY JOIN FORCES TO RECYCLE

END-OF-LIFE EV BATTERY METALS IN A CLOSED LOOP

The consortium illustrates a new type of collaboration across the battery value chain to preserve resources, reduce carbon emissions and create value.

Brussels and Paris, March 18, 2021​. Today, Groupe Renault, top automotive player, with Veolia, global leader in optimized resource management, and Solvay, leading science-based company, are pleased to announce their partnership to enable the circular economy of EV battery metals in Europe through closed-loop recycling.

The existing ​Veolia and ​Solvay consortium, created in September 2020, is thus reinforced with Groupe Renault's pioneering position and experience in circular economy and in the life cycle of EV batteries, leading to a highly complementary partnership benefitting from Solvay's expertise in the chemical extraction of battery metals and Veolia's 10 years of experience in lithium-ion battery dismantling and recycling via a hydrometallurgical process.

With the number of electric vehicles on the road expected to grow from 10 million in 2020 to over 100 million by 2030 worldwide*, ​ensuring stable access to responsibly sourced battery materials is a strategic challenge​.

In that respect, the three partners ​seek to establish a secure and sustainable supply source for strategic battery metals, such as cobalt, nickel and lithium. The companies plan to achieve this goal by leveraging ​their respective expertise at each step of the value chain - from collection of end-of-life electric vehicle batteries to dismantling, metal extraction and purification - and ​by enhancing existing mechanical and hydrometallurgical battery recycling processes. Through Solvay and Veolia's joint innovative technology, strategic metals that were previously recovered in a form only suitable for metallurgical applications will be extracted and purified into high-purity metals ready to be reused in new batteries, thereby reducing the environmental footprint of future EV batteries through this closed loop.

The three partners are already actively engaged in an experimental phase, which ​involves setting up a pre-industrial demo plant in France ​with the capability to extract and purify end-of-life EV battery metals.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, declared: "Groupe Renault has a holistic approach to the battery life cycle: ​repairing first-life batteries to extend their automotive lifespan, developing second-life applications for energy storage and setting up a system for collecting and recycling batteries. Today, we are proud to reinforce our commitment to battery recycling by joining forces with Veolia and Solvay. We aim at implementing innovative and low-carbon battery recycling solutions to pave the way to sustainable sourcing for strategic battery materials as electric mobility is growing. Together, we will leverage our strong presence on the entire EV value chain in Europe to take a competitive position in the battery materials market and generate value beyond our core business."

Antoine Frérot CEO of Veolia, commented​, "Given the magnitude of the environmental issues the world is facing, ecological transformation is an urgent need. With Groupe Renault joining Veolia and Solvay, we are collectively taking a step further towards closed-loop solutions to preserve natural resources. This shows how companies working together can think up and implement new solutions that both better our environment and renew our economies."

Ilham Kadri, CEO of Solvay Group, added, ​"This consortium is a great example of partnership in the value chain that makes circular economy come true for battery metals. We are thrilled to have Groupe Renault join the consortium and view them as a strategic partner in closing the loop of circularity, bringing input material for recycling and re-injecting purified metals into the battery cycle.

This project exemplifies how we walk the talk with ourS​ olvay One Planetsustainability roadmap as we aim to more than double revenues generated in a circular economy by 2030."

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault is at the forefront of reinventing mobility.

Thanks to its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Groupe Renault leverages the complementarity of its 5 brands: Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize, to offer solutions for innovative and sustainable mobility to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, it now has more than 180,000 employees and sold 2.95 million vehicles in 2020.

Ready to take on challenges on the road as in the market, the Group is committed to an ambitious, value creating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, a new range of vehicles that is even more competitive, balanced and electrified. In line with environmental challenges, Groupe Renault aims to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2050.

About Veolia

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them. In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion).

About Solvay

Solvay is a science company whose technologies bring benefits to many aspects of daily life. With more than 23,000 employees in 64 countries, Solvay bonds people, ideas and elements to reinvent progress. The Group seeks to create sustainable shared value for all, notably through its Solvay One Planet roadmap crafted around three pillars: protecting the climate, preserving resources and fostering a better life. The Group's innovative solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices, health care applications, water and air purification systems. Founded in 1863, Solvay today ranks among the world's top three companies for the vast majority of its activities and delivered net sales of €9 billion in 2020. Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB), and in the United States, where its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a Level I ADR program. Learn more atwww.solvay.com​.

