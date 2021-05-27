Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Veolia Environnement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veolia Environnement : launches Open Playground to co-construct the ecological innovations of the future

05/27/2021 | 09:27am EDT
Press release: Paris, May 27, 2021 - Launch of Open Playground (94.2 KB)

Veolia, the benchmark company for ecological transformation, has chosen Change Now for the launch of Open Playground. The purpose of this new Open Innovation program is to co-construct the Group's future innovations with several startups involved in the ecological transformation.

The success of the ecological transformation depends upon the collective construction of solutions to respond to the climate emergency, and with this in mind, Veolia is launching Open Playground, an expertise-sharing program bringing together Veolia and a number of startups committed to the planet.

On Friday, May 28, Veolia's innovation teams will organize a reverse pitch session to present some startups, pre-selected by Change Now, with ecological problems reported on the ground. The objective is to initiate preliminary discussions about the solutions to be invented.


The reverse pitches will cover the following areas:

  • Tracking and traceability in the supply chain (Veolia's Asia and North America Zones)
  • Micro-circularity and self-sufficient houses (Veolia's Africa-Middle East Zone)
  • Virtuous loops in the fashion, textiles and luxury goods industry (Veolia's France and North America Zones)
  • Upcycling of agri-food industry waste (Veolia's Asia and North America Zones)


The 'Open Playground' program timetable:

  • September 2021: selection of startups and co-construction of a roadmap, creation of the team, analysis of requirements, learning expedition until the development of an industrial pilot
  • March 2022: initial assessment in particular monitoring the viability of the industrial pilot and selection of the startups that will continue with the second part of the program
  • September 2022: second Proof of Concept and establishment of a framework agreement to deploy the ecological innovation in the Veolia Group

'Veolia's model is essentially collaborative: the solutions that we deploy today in all four corners of the world were invented yesterday with our customers or partners. Now, with Open Playground, we are counting on the agility of startups, immersing them in the key problems facing our business and providing them with installations and experts that will enable them to invent, with us, tomorrow's ecological innovations,' said Claire Falzone, Veolia's Director of Innovation.

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2020, the Veolia group supplied 95 million people with drinking water and 62 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 43 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 47 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €26.010 billion in 2020. veolia.com

Contacts

Group Press Relations
Laurent Obadia - Edouard de la Loyère
+ 33 6 76 47 14 44
[email protected]

Analysts & Investors
Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze
Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 13:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
