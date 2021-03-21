Veolia Environnement : rejects Suez negotiation proposal based on Ardian/GIP offer

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Waste and water management
company Veolia on Sunday rejected a proposal by Suez to
negotiate a takeover if the two companies agreed on the sale of
most of Suez's French assets to investment funds Ardian and
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).
Ardian and GIP said earlier on Sunday they were offering
11.9 billion euros ($14.2 billion) for parts of Suez's business
- primarily its water and waste assets in France, and some
broader water activities globally.
The stand-off marks the latest twist in a long-running and
increasingly bitter takeover tussle between Suez and Veolia,
which are struggling to agree how to carve up Suez's buiness and
have clashed in court over the saga.
The companies, rivals dating back to the 19th century,
manage most of France's water networks.
Suez has rebuffed a 11.2 billion euro ($13.33 billion) bid
from Veolia, its top shareholder with 29.9%, saying it
undervalued the company, and rejected arguments that, as a
combined force, the companies would be better placed to take on
global competitors.
Suez said in a statement on Sunday the alternative proposal
involving Ardian and GIP could offer a way out.
It said its board had welcomed the offer, and it set various
deadlines for Veolia to come to the table, saying it would
accelerate its strategic plan, which includes asset sales, if no
deal is reached by April 20.
"We now have a solution, supported by a new proposal from
Ardian–GIP, which would enable the two companies to finalise an
agreement in the interest of all the stakeholders," Suez
Chairman Philippe Varin said in a statement.
But Veolia said it was "not interested" in what it called a
dismantling of the group.
Ardian and GIP's offer is equivalent to 20 euros per share
based on an enterprise value of 15.8 billion euros, Suez said,
above the 18 euros per share offer by Veolia for the whole of
Suez.
Veolia proposed on March 10 to sell all of Suez's French
activities to infrastructure fund Meridiam, one solution it had
put forward to try to pre-empt any anti-trust problems and to
leave Suez with some business.
Veolia said its takeover bid was irrevocable and its
proposal was "the best possible effort" to ensure what would
remain of Suez had sufficient size to develop, including outside
France.
Ardian and GIP had shown interest in the past but had not
made a formal bid.
($1 = 0.8405 euros)
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Sarah White; editing by
David Evans and Barbara Lewis)