Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Veolia Environnement    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Veolia Environnement : successfully returns to the hybrid bond market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 02:35pm EDT
PDF
PR Hybrid Bond Veolia (79.78 KB)

Veolia's return to the hybrid bond market, which it had not tapped since 2013, has been welcomed by investors, and has enabled the Group to raise 2 billion euros at excellent conditions. The large success of the transaction was confirmed by a substantial order book of over 6 billion euros, coming from well diversified quality investors (over 500 orders coming from 3 continents).


The proceeds of this issuance will be used to refinance the purchase of 29.9 % stake in Suez from Engie that took place last week. The issuance is split into two tranches of deeply subordinated perpetual hybrid notes in euros:

  • 850 million bearing a coupon of 2.25 % until its first reset date in April 2026,
  • 1150 million bearing a coupon of 2.50 % until its first reset date in April 2029.


The strong commitment to the operation from investors once again proves the strong support of the market to Veolia's project of combining forces with Suez in order to create the World Champion of the Ecological Transformation.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.
In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com

Contacts

Veolia Group Media Relations
Laurent Obadia - Sandrine Guendoul
Tel.+ 33 6 25 09 14 25
[email protected]

Analysts & Investors
Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze
Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 18:34:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
02:35pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : successfully returns to the hybrid bond market
PU
10/09VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Is Appealing the Decision of Interim Relief Judge of the ..
BU
10/09VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : is appealing the decision of interim relief Judge of the ..
PU
10/09Veolia Appeals Court Order Suspending Its Acquisition of Stake in Suez
DJ
10/09French court rules Veolia must consult unions on Suez stake
RE
10/09Paris Court Orders Suspension of Veolia's Acquisition of Suez Stake From Engi..
DJ
10/09French court rules to block Suez stake's sale to Veolia-unions
RE
10/09VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : wins EUR156 million contract and contributes to drinking ..
AQ
10/09OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 4 VENTURE CAPITAL : Half-year report
AQ
10/07VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : France's ENGIE sells 29.9% stake in Suez to Veolia; Veoli..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25 858 M 30 385 M 30 385 M
Net income 2020 361 M 425 M 425 M
Net Debt 2020 11 298 M 13 277 M 13 277 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 3,91%
Capitalization 10 088 M 11 846 M 11 854 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 21,36 €
Last Close Price 18,20 €
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-23.24%12 214
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-10.31%10 641
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-4.60%7 987
SEVERN TRENT PLC0.64%7 834
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-25.28%5 528
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-8.69%2 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group