Euronext Paris  >  Veolia Environnement    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
01/15 11:35:00 am
23.13 EUR   +0.65%
04:20pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : will not sell its 29.9%
PU
03:02pSuez receives offer from Ardian and GIP that could lead to takeover bid
RE
02:34pVeolia says its 29.9% stake in Suez is not for sale
RE
Veolia Environnement : will not sell its 29.9%

01/17/2021 | 04:20pm EST
PDF
Press release: Paris, January 17, 2021 - Veolia-Suez Merger (63.17 KB)

Veolia reiterates this evening that the 29.9% that it owns in the capital of Suez are not and will not be for sale: they constitute the first step in the inevitable construction, and under French control, of the world champion of ecological transformation; they are not an element of financial strategy.

Any project which would directly or indirectly involve the sale by Veolia of its stake in Suez, or other transfers distorting the industrial project that the Group is carrying out, is considered hostile by Veolia.

Antoine Frérot declared: 'I remain open to discussion with the Board of Directors of Suez within the framework of the project that I sent them last week'.

Contacts

Veolia Group Media Relations
Laurent Obadia - Sandrine Guendoul
Tel.+ 33 6 25 09 14 25
[email protected]

Analysts & Investors
Ronald Wasylec - Ariane de Lamaze
Tel. + 33 1 85 57 84 76 / 84 80

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 17 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 21:19:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 25 947 M 31 350 M 31 350 M
Net income 2020 365 M 441 M 441 M
Net Debt 2020 11 191 M 13 522 M 13 522 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
Yield 2020 3,08%
Capitalization 13 086 M 15 822 M 15 811 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,94 €
Last Close Price 23,13 €
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT15.59%15 822
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-2.41%11 319
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC4.67%8 683
SEVERN TRENT PLC2.36%7 608
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-4.23%5 542
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY2.34%3 002
