Stock VIE VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Veolia Environnement

Equities

VIE

FR0000124141

Multiline Utilities

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:18 2024-02-29 am EST 		After market 01:51:00 pm
28.65 EUR -3.54% Intraday chart for Veolia Environnement 28.86 +0.75%
07:18pm VEOLIA : FY23: consistency prevails Alphavalue
06:09pm Global markets live: HP, Moncler, Snowflake, Salesforce, Duolingo... Our Logo
Latest news about Veolia Environnement

VEOLIA : FY23: consistency prevails Alphavalue
Global markets live: HP, Moncler, Snowflake, Salesforce, Duolingo... Our Logo
CAC40: closes at half-mast despite morning record CF
CAC40: disappointing end to session, W-Street flirts with records CF
CAC40: zero reaction to US PCE, but February ends on a high note CF
Veolia sees 'great future' for its U.S. businesses regardless of election outcome RE
Veolia Environnement Lays Out Long-term Guidance MT
European Midday Briefing : Caution Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Print Keeps Stocks in Check DJ
CAC40: steady ahead of US inflation figures CF
Transcript : Veolia Environnement SA - Special Call
Veolia: 2023 results and outlook without major surprises CF
Transcript : Veolia Environnement SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 29, 2024
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of U.S. PCE Inflation Data DJ
Veolia: CDC below 5% of capital and voting rights CF
Veolia Environnement, Returpack Continue PET Recycling Collaboration in Sweden MT
CAC40: pause after recent record highs CF
CAC40: flirts with 7800 pts, sets new records CF
CAC40: towards 4th record in a row, thanks to Air Liquide CF
CAC40: Air Liquide's performance supports the index CF
Global markets live: Apple, Nintendo, Super Micro Computer, Currys, ABB... Our Logo
CAC40: erases losses, ends in perfect balance CF
CAC40: frozen at 7770, heavy fall in auto parts manufacturers CF
Veolia agrees to buy Hungarian gas-fired power plant from Uniper RE
CAC40: markets at a standstill in the absence of US traders CF
CAC40: slight decline, growth revised downwards CF

Company Profile

Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - water-related services (42.2%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.; - waste management services (36.5%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life; - energy services (21.3%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (22.5%), Europe (41.6%), North America (7.9%), Asia (6%), Pacific (4.6%), Latin America (4%), Africa and Middle East (3.5%) and other (9.9%).
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
01:30am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Veolia Environnement

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
29.7 EUR
Average target price
33.97 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+14.37%
Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi.
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Stock Veolia Environnement
+0.32% 23.01B
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY Stock Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
-12.86% 93.37B
ACWA POWER COMPANY Stock ACWA POWER Company
+2.72% 50.31B
NATIONAL GRID PLC Stock National Grid plc
-1.94% 48.46B
SEMPRA Stock Sempra
-5.20% 44.67B
ENGIE Stock ENGIE
-6.80% 38.93B
EON SE Stock EON SE
-2.80% 33.19B
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. Stock Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+2.14% 31.23B
UNIPER SE Stock Uniper SE
-3.07% 24.98B
RWE AG Stock RWE AG
-24.72% 24.81B
Other Multiline Utilities
