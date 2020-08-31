Log in
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Veolia Offers to Acquire Suez Stake, Eyes Takeover

08/31/2020 | 02:34am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Veolia Environnement SA said Sunday it made an offer to acquire a 29.9% stake in its peer Suez SA from Engie SA at a price of 15.50 euros ($18.46) a share.

The French water and waste management company said the offer, which would be paid in cash, is valid until Sept. 30 and represents a 50% premium over Suez's closing share price as of July 30.

If the offer is accepted, the company said it would file a voluntary tender offer for Suez's remaining shares.

Veolia said the transaction would be accretive from the first year, with operating and purchasing synergies estimated at EUR500 million, and its debt would remain under control.

The offer follows Engie's decision to launch a strategic review that includes its stake in Suez.

Veolia added it has considered the potential antitrust issues the acquisition would entail and identified French infrastructure management company Meridiam as an acquirer for Suez's French water activities.

Suez said Sunday in a statement that Veolia's approach "has not been solicited" and hasn't been discussed with the company. It added it would convene its board of directors shortly to evaluate the operation.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.24% 8.79 Real-time Quote.-11.46%
ENGIE -0.31% 11.135 Real-time Quote.-22.67%
ENVEA 0.92% 109.5 Real-time Quote.16.99%
SUEZ SA -0.33% 12.24 Real-time Quote.-9.23%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 0.26% 19.105 Real-time Quote.-19.42%
WASTE MANAGEMENT -0.23% 114.01 Delayed Quote.0.04%
Financials
Sales 2020 25 902 M 30 831 M 30 831 M
Net income 2020 364 M 434 M 434 M
Net Debt 2020 10 302 M 12 263 M 12 263 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
Yield 2020 3,51%
Capitalization 10 592 M 12 599 M 12 608 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 89,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-19.42%12 599
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-9.20%10 734
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-11.89%7 564
SEVERN TRENT PLC-7.28%7 430
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-17.14%6 292
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-11.69%2 822
