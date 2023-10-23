Veolia Secure GPT:

a technological innovation serving employees and the planet

A true gas pedal of operational efficiency, Veolia Secure GPT is based on generative AI technology that offers invaluable possibilities for the precise management of resources. This innovation makes it possible to automate certain processes and predict usage trends, to support Veolia employees in creating tailor-made solutions to meet the complex environmental challenges facing Veolia.

The AI integrated into the solutions developed by the Group thus contributes to preserving the environment: by fostering innovation in resource management, it optimizes energy use, minimizes the carbon footprint thanks to accurate predictive models, and stimulates the design of eco-friendly solutions, offering environmentally-friendly alternatives to traditional practices.

Veolia Secure GPT marks a significant evolution in the way Veolia leverages technology to improve its operations and services. It represents a major step forward in leveraging AI on a large scale, while strengthening security, privacy and risk management. This bold choice, the result of hard work by Veolia's IT teams, underscores Veolia's unwavering commitment to innovation and its willingness to invest in cutting-edge technology solutions for its employees.