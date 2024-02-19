Veolia announces that, via its Hungarian subsidiary, it has signed an agreement with Uniper for the acquisition of a power plant with an installed capacity of around 430 megawatts located in Gönyu, in northwest Hungary.

This combined-cycle gas power plant, presented as the most modern and efficient in the country, plays a decisive role in the regulation and balancing of the Hungarian power grid, thanks to state-of-the-art technologies.

With this transaction, which is subject to the necessary approvals and compliance with applicable regulations, Veolia continues to expand its portfolio, which now represents a volume of 2.4 gigawatts of managed flexible electrical energy.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.