VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  
Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover

08/30/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French water and waste firm Veolia is offering to buy a 29.9% stake in its smaller peer Suez from French gas and power utility Engie for 2.9 billion euros, saying it aimed to create a "world champion of ecological transformation".

If the offer is accepted by Engie, Veolia will formally bid for the rest of Suez, Veolia's CEO Antoine Frérot told journalists on Sunday. He added that Suez's enterprise value, which includes debt, was around 20 billion euros ($23.8 billion).

Veolia said its offer for Engie's stake was in cash, at 15.50 euros per share, representing a 50% premium to the Suez share price as of July 30, when Engie said it was reviewing options for the holding.

Engie said it would study the proposal in the coming weeks.

"Engie will favour the most attractive solution for its shareholders ... and after taking into consideration the quality of the industrial project," it said.

Veolia and Suez are the two biggest water concession operators in France. Veolia said that it had already worked on some antitrust issues and, as part of that, had identified an acquirer for Suez' French water activities, Meridiam.

Veolia estimated potential operating and purchasing cost savings at 500 million euros as a result of a takeover. It said a deal, which would come in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, would have no negative impact on employment in France.

($1 = 0.8401 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Pravin Char)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.24% 8.79 Real-time Quote.-11.46%
ENGIE -0.31% 11.135 Real-time Quote.-22.67%
SUEZ SA -0.33% 12.24 Real-time Quote.-9.23%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 0.26% 19.105 Real-time Quote.-19.42%
Financials
Sales 2020 25 902 M 30 834 M 30 834 M
Net income 2020 364 M 434 M 434 M
Net Debt 2020 10 302 M 12 264 M 12 264 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
Yield 2020 3,51%
Capitalization 10 592 M 12 599 M 12 609 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 22,28 €
Last Close Price 19,11 €
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT-19.42%12 599
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-9.20%10 734
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-11.89%7 564
SEVERN TRENT PLC-7.28%7 430
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-17.14%6 292
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-11.69%2 822
