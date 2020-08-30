Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French water and waste firm Veolia
is offering to buy a 29.9% stake in its smaller peer Suez from
French gas and power utility Engie for 2.9 billion euros, saying
it aimed to create a "world champion of ecological
transformation".
If the offer is accepted by Engie, Veolia will formally bid
for the rest of Suez, Veolia's CEO Antoine Frérot told
journalists on Sunday. He added that Suez's enterprise value,
which includes debt, was around 20 billion euros ($23.8
billion).
Veolia said its offer for Engie's stake was in cash, at
15.50 euros per share, representing a 50% premium to the Suez
share price as of July 30, when Engie said it was reviewing
options for the holding.
Engie said it would study the proposal in the coming weeks.
"Engie will favour the most attractive solution for its
shareholders ... and after taking into consideration the quality
of the industrial project," it said.
Veolia and Suez are the two biggest water concession
operators in France. Veolia said that it had already worked on
some antitrust issues and, as part of that, had identified an
acquirer for Suez' French water activities, Meridiam.
Veolia estimated potential operating and purchasing cost
savings at 500 million euros as a result of a takeover. It said
a deal, which would come in the middle of the coronavirus
crisis, would have no negative impact on employment in France.
($1 = 0.8401 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Pravin Char)