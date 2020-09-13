Veolia chief pledges no Suez job losses under offer plan

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Veolia's offer to
acquire a stake in fellow French waste and water management
group Suez will bring "no risk of job losses" at Suez,
Veolia Chairman and Chief Executive Antoine Frerot said in an
interview with newspaper Les Echos.
Veolia offered on Aug. 30 to buy a 29.9% stake in Suez from
French gas and power utility Engie for 2.9 billion
euros ($3.4 billion), and, if successful, to then launch a full
takeover bid to create a "world champion of ecological
transformation."
The offer has been rejected by Suez.
