Veolia announces that it has taken another significant step forward in its climate strategy by having its targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the leading international organization in this field.

SBTi praised Veolia's net-zero target as the most ambitious among those it monitors," says the public services group, which also received validation from Moody's.

The first company to obtain double validation of its climate commitments by two leading international agencies, Veolia also claims to have erased 13.8 million metric tons of emissions in 2023 for its Scope 4 customers.

