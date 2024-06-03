Veolia announces the launch of a new edition of its employee shareholding program. Offered to nearly 190,000 employees of the public services group, this operation aims to involve them in its development and performance.

The offer concerns a maximum number of 14,508,233 shares (i.e. around 2% of the share capital) and the subscription price will be determined by a decision of the Chief Executive Officer acting on delegation of the Board of Directors, scheduled for July 31.

By way of indication, the reservation period will run from June 3 to 21 (inclusive), and the subscription/revocation period from August 1 to 6 (inclusive), with settlement and delivery of the new shares to be issued scheduled for September 13.

