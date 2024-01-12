Veolia: presents 'Deep Dive Energy' in London

Veolia unveiled its 'vehicle-to-grid' (V2G) innovation at its Deep Dive Energy event in London,



. This solution will enable waste collection trucks to supply British households with energy, by feeding the energy stored in their batteries back into the grid.



Veolia operates the largest waste collection fleet in the UK and aims to fully electrify its 1,800 vehicles in the country by 2040.



This achievement will enable the Group to make nearly 200 MW of electrical flexibility available to the grid every day, equivalent to the energy needs of 150,000 homes during peak evening consumption.



' Electric vehicle batteries have a role to play, as they can not only recharge from the grid, but also send the energy stored in their batteries back to the grid thanks to V2G technology ' says the Group.



Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia, said: 'By enabling electric vehicles to become active players in the power grid, we are harnessing their potential to balance energy supply and demand, reduce carbon emissions and promote renewable energies.



Gavin Graveson, Executive Vice President of Veolia Northern Europe said: 'Flexibility innovations like this can revolutionize the way we manage our energy consumption and represent a unique opportunity to reduce costs and carbon emissions.



