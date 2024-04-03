Veolia: progress in the fight against PFAS in the USA

Veolia announces that it has reached a new milestone in the treatment of Per- and polyfluoroalkylated chemicals (PFAS) in U.S. drinking water, with more than 30 sites now free of detectable levels of regulated PFAS.



The group, the leading private water services operator in the U.S., says these operations include a new treatment installed on 17 drinking water wells in New York State, as well as the delivery of projects still in progress in four states.



Veolia has already treated a cumulative total of eight million m3 of water in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and has deployed treatment capacities enabling it to supply water with PFAS levels below regulatory thresholds to more than 140,000 Americans.



