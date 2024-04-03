Veolia: progress in the fight against PFAS in the USA
April 03, 2024 at 04:42 am EDT
Veolia announces that it has reached a new milestone in the treatment of Per- and polyfluoroalkylated chemicals (PFAS) in U.S. drinking water, with more than 30 sites now free of detectable levels of regulated PFAS.
The group, the leading private water services operator in the U.S., says these operations include a new treatment installed on 17 drinking water wells in New York State, as well as the delivery of projects still in progress in four states.
Veolia has already treated a cumulative total of eight million m3 of water in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and has deployed treatment capacities enabling it to supply water with PFAS levels below regulatory thresholds to more than 140,000 Americans.
Veolia Environnement is the world leader in environmental management services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- water-related services (40.6%; No. 1 worldwide): water resources management, drinking water distribution and delivery, wastewater collection, treatment and recovery, engineering, design, construction of water treatment facilities and customer relationship management, etc.;
- waste management services (32.4%; no. 1 worldwide): collection, treatment and recycling of liquid, solid, non-hazardous and hazardous waste, waste treatment and recovery through composting, energy recovery from waste, etc. Veolia Environnement also provides urban waste management services (maintenance and cleaning of public spaces, provision of mechanized street cleaning and façade treatment services), maintenance of industrial sites, and dismantling of industrial facilities and equipment at the end of their useful life;
- energy services (27%; No. 1 in Europe): delegated management of urban heating and air conditioning networks, management of thermal and multi-technique services (operation of heating systems, facility design, construction, and maintenance, etc.) and industrial services (industrial process analysis, production equipment operation, service, and maintenance), general management of buildings and public lighting.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (21.5%), Europe (41.9%), North America (7.4%), Asia (5.6%), Africa and the Middle East (4.9%), Pacific (4.3%), Latin America (4%) and other (10.4%).