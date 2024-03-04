Veolia announces the completion of the sale of SADE-CGTH, its 100% subsidiary specializing in the construction and rehabilitation of water and infrastructure networks, to the public works group NGE, for an enterprise value of 260 million euros.

"This sale is part of the regular review of our asset portfolio, as construction activities are no longer part of the Group's strategic business lines", notes Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia's Chief Executive Officer.

SADE-CGTH's activities, centered on civil engineering works and network construction, mainly in the water sector, represent annual sales of around 1.1 billion euros by 2022 and a workforce of around 6,900 employees.

