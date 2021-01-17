Veolia says its 29.9% stake in Suez is not for sale

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - French water and waste management
firm Veolia said on Sunday that its 29.9% stake in Suez was not
and would not be for sale after its rival announced it had
received an offer that could lead to a takeover bid from
investment firms Ardian and GIP.
"Veolia reiterates this evening that the 29.9% that it owns
in the capital of Suez are not and will not be for sale," it
said in a statement.
"Any project that would directly or indirectly involve the
sale by Veolia of its stake in Suez, or other transfers
distorting the industrial project that the group is carrying
out, is considered hostile by Veolia."
(Reporting by John Irish and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)