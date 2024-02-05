To make its services energy self-sufficient in France, Veolia says it is accelerating its deployment of local decarbonated energies with the solarization of its post-operating waste storage sites in the country.

More than 40 solar projects will be launched on non-hazardous waste storage facilities, for an installed capacity of 300 MW of renewable energy, equivalent to the consumption of 130,000 inhabitants. The first projects will be operational by 2027.

Veolia is continuing feasibility studies for solar power plants at its hazardous waste landfill sites and at sites managed on behalf of its industrial clients. In all, more than 400 MW of renewable energy could be installed in France.

