Veolia submits offer to Suez board for 70.1% of Suez it does not own

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Waste and water management firm
Veolia said on Thursday it had sent to the board of its
rival Suez the offer proposal it intends to file for
the 70.1% of the company's capital it does not own.
Veolia bought a 29.9% chunk of Suez in October from utility
Engie in a prelude to a takeover offer for the whole
group that has been contested by Suez managers and led to legal
challenges from both sides.
"The submission of this formal proposal to the board of
directors of the Suez group is, once again, in line with
Veolia's desire to be perfectly transparent about its proposed
project with Suez, and in line with all the announcements and
all the commitments it has made public since Aug 30, 2020",
Veolia said in a statement.
