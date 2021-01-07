Log in
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
Veolia submits offer to Suez board for 70.1% of Suez it does not own

01/07/2021
PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Waste and water management firm Veolia said on Thursday it had sent to the board of its rival Suez the offer proposal it intends to file for the 70.1% of the company's capital it does not own.

Veolia bought a 29.9% chunk of Suez in October from utility Engie in a prelude to a takeover offer for the whole group that has been contested by Suez managers and led to legal challenges from both sides.

"The submission of this formal proposal to the board of directors of the Suez group is, once again, in line with Veolia's desire to be perfectly transparent about its proposed project with Suez, and in line with all the announcements and all the commitments it has made public since Aug 30, 2020", Veolia said in a statement. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten. Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE 0.88% 13.25 Real-time Quote.4.83%
SUEZ SA 1.54% 16.85 Real-time Quote.2.40%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 1.50% 20.95 Real-time Quote.3.20%
Financials
Sales 2020 25 947 M 31 964 M 31 964 M
Net income 2020 365 M 450 M 450 M
Net Debt 2020 11 191 M 13 787 M 13 787 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 11 683 M 14 347 M 14 392 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 171 212
Free-Float 95,5%
