Veolia announces that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition by NGE, an independent public works group, of SADE-CGTH, its water and infrastructure network construction and rehabilitation subsidiary, for an enterprise value of 260 million euros.
SADE's activities, focused on civil engineering works and network construction, mainly in the water sector, represent annual sales of around 1.1 billion euros by 2022 and a workforce of around 6.900 employees.
The agreement is evidenced by a unilateral promise to purchase which should enable the parties to finalize the transaction, which remains subject to consultation with employee representative bodies and to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals.
November 27, 2023 at 03:05 am EST
