Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Veolia Environnement
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIE   FR0000124141

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

(VIE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

World Environment Day 2021: restoring the biodiversity of ecosystems helps reduce Veolia's environmental footprint

06/05/2021 | 04:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With its three business lines - water, waste and energy management - Veolia limits the pollution of soil and aquatic environments by collecting and treating household and industrial waste. It preserves natural resources by recycling waste and helps to reduce the release of pollutants into the air by producing green energy.


According to Coline Jacobs, head of the commitment to biodiversity protection in Veolia's Sustainable Development Department, and head of the 'Business and Biodiversity' working group of the French committee of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN):

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement SA published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2021 08:08:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
04:09aWORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2021 : restoring the biodiversity of ecosystems helps redu..
PU
06/04LE FIGARO'S EIGHTH BIG BANG FOR BUSI : for Antoine Frérot ‘the plural role..
PU
05/31ANTOINE FRÉROT AT THE TENTH INCLUSIO : ‘The multifaceted performance of a ..
PU
05/31VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT  : is taking part in the first company vaccination pilot in..
PU
05/28namR, leader de la Data Intelligence au service de la transition écologique, ..
DJ
05/27VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT  : launches Open Playground to co-construct the ecological ..
PU
05/25VEOLIA AT LA TRIBUNE'S "SHARING THE : "What is at stake today is global leaders..
PU
05/22INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR BIOLOGICAL DIV : for Veolia, ecological transformation sho..
PU
05/19VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT  : Unit Closes Acquisition of Suez's Suez RV OSIS
MT
05/18VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT  : subsidiary SARP finalizes the acquisition of OSIS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27 378 M 33 303 M 33 303 M
Net income 2021 708 M 861 M 861 M
Net Debt 2021 13 761 M 16 738 M 16 738 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 3,74%
Capitalization 14 577 M 17 736 M 17 732 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 171 450
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Duration : Period :
Veolia Environnement Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 29,64 €
Last Close Price 25,70 €
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Frérot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Olivier Francois Laruelle Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Nebon Director-Technical & Performance
Didier Bove CIO, Senior VP-Information Systems & Technology
Estelle Karine Brachlianoff Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT28.44%17 736
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-0.27%11 631
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC11.96%9 680
SEVERN TRENT PLC7.86%8 739
PENNON GROUP PLC13.95%6 465
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-12.20%5 248