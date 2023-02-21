Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VEON Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
       BMG9349W1038

VEON LTD.
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  - 
- USD   -.--%
02:51pVEON Management increases ownership
GL
11:07aPharma, Bank Stocks Lead European Equities Modestly Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
01:01aVEON's Beeline Brings 4G Connectivity to Tashkent Metro
GL
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VEON Management increases ownership

02/21/2023 | 02:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


VEON Management increases ownership

Amsterdam, 21 February 2023: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces the completion of a further management share transfer as part of the Group’s incentive program announced in February 2022.

Further to our press release on 28 February 2022, today we can confirm the completion of a further share transfer to Group Executive Committee (“GEC”) member, Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer, Joop Brakenhoff. A total of 104,047 shares vested as part of VEON’s Deferred Share Plan.  Of those, 52,543 shares were transferred to Mr. Brakenhoff, with the remaining 51,504 withheld to cover local withholding tax. This award follows the completion of share transfers to the Group CEO and Group CFO announced on 11 July 2022 and the completion of share transfers to GEC members announced on 18 July 2022.

As previously communicated, GEC members will over time accrue and then maintain a minimum level of VEON shares. This will be equivalent to 6.0x the annual base salary for the Group CEO and 2.0x annual base salary for other GEC members. Following this transaction, the total number of American Depositary Shares held by Joop Brakenhoff is 145,115 and the number of common shares held by Joop Brakenhoff is nil.

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute operating model, governance, strategic and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Contact Information
VEON
Group Director Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
ir@veon.com


All news about VEON LTD.
02:51pVEON Management increases ownership
GL
11:07aPharma, Bank Stocks Lead European Equities Modestly Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
01:01aVEON's Beeline Brings 4G Connectivity to Tashkent Metro
GL
01:00aVEON's Beeline Brings 4G Connectivity to Tashkent Metro
AQ
02/20OFAC Issues Updates To Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations
AQ
02/17Tech, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower to End Week Flat
MT
02/16Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
02/15Telecoms, Financial Stocks Weigh Down European Equities in Wednesday Trading
MT
02/09Telecoms, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
02/08Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEON LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 861 M - -
Net income 2022 684 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,79x
Yield 2022 52,1%
Capitalization 1 223 M 1 223 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 44 586
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Group Chief Executive Officer
Serkan Sabri Okandan Group Chief Financial Officer
Augie K. Fabela Chairman-Emeritus
Joop Brakenhoff Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEON LTD.0.00%1 223
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-3.42%54 350
SOFTBANK CORP.2.99%54 038
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.22.35%28 236
MTN GROUP LIMITED12.96%14 336
DIGI.COM11.75%11 837