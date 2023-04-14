Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VEON Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
       BMG9349W1038

VEON LTD.
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  - 
- USD   -.--%
02:37pVEON management to increase share ownership
GL
02:37pVEON management to increase share ownership
GL
04/13Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VEON management to increase share ownership

04/14/2023 | 02:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VEON management to increase share ownership

Amsterdam, 14 April 2023: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces an increase in management’s ownership of company shares. This follows the completion of management share awards as a part of the Group’s incentive programs that were announced in February 2022.

The share awards, detailed in the table below, were granted as part of VEON’s Deferred Share Plan, which was detailed in our press release dated 28 February 2022. The Deferred Share Grant, which represents 50% of the Short-Term Incentive (“STI”) scheme, relates to the period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 and is deferred into shares under the Deferred Share Grant rules. The shares will vest in American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) over a period of two years from 15 March 2023.

The Long-Term Incentive (“LTI”) 2023 share grant is awarded in relation to the three-year period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2025. The vesting of these shares is linked to the relative TSR performance to VEON’s peer group.

The LTI award represents a further step in aligning the executive team’s remuneration with the successful implementation of our digital operator strategy and long-term value creation for our shareholders.

With this share transfer, five members of VEON’s Group Executive Committee were granted a total of 154,876 shares within the scope of STI plans and 643,286 shares as a part of LTI plans.

ADS, #STI 2022 delivered in share grantsLTI 2023 award
   
Kaan Terzioglu65,761306,852
Serkan Okandan45,25123,461
Michael Schulz 19,72892,051
Joop Brakenhoff18,855123,169
Matthieu Galvani5,28197,753
TOTAL154,876643,286

      

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 200 million customers in seven dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, expectations regarding management plans and the ability to successfully execute operating model, governance, strategic and development plans. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information
VEON
Group Director Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
ir@veon.com


All news about VEON LTD.
02:37pVEON management to increase share ownership
GL
02:37pVEON management to increase share ownership
GL
04/13Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
04/11VEON appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as auditors for VEON Group
GL
04/11VEON appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as auditors for VEON Group
AQ
04/052023 put option event notice
GL
04/052023 put option event notice
GL
04/04VEON's 2023 Notes are amended
GL
04/04VEON's 2023 Notes are amended
GL
04/03VEON Holdings B.V. and VEON Ltd. Obtains Remaining Licences Required to Amend Its 2023 ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEON LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 788 M - -
Net income 2021 674 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 307 M 1 307 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 44 586
Free-Float 99,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Group Chief Executive Officer
Serkan Sabri Okandan Group Chief Financial Officer
Augie K. Fabela Chairman-Emeritus
Joop Brakenhoff Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer
Hans-Holger Albrecht Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEON LTD.0.00%1 307
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.98%54 135
SOFTBANK CORP.1.61%53 992
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.23.61%29 795
MTN GROUP LIMITED2.92%13 081
DIGI.COM9.75%11 709
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer