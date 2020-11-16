Log in
VEON : CEO Kaan Terzioğlu Elected to Serve on GSMA Board of Directors

11/16/2020 | 11:16am EST

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that Kaan Terzioğlu has been elected to the Board of Directors of the GSMA, the mobile industry's leading global organization that brings together more than 750 operators and nearly 400 ecosystem companies.

Kaan Terzioğlu's appointment was confirmed amongst those of 26 industry leaders elected to the GSMA's Board for a two-year term, each of whom will serve the mobile industry's leading global body from January 2021 to December 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Kaan Terzioğlu, co-CEO of VEON Group, said:

"The role of mobile communications has never been more essential to the lives and livelihoods of our customers, and to the current and future prosperity of the economies we connect. I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the GSMA Board and serve the industry as we navigate this unprecedented period, and look forward to bringing insights from across the wide and diverse operational footprint of the VEON Group of companies."

The VEON Group operates in 9 countries across the globe, which together account for 10% of the world's population. Its operating companies Beeline, Kyivstar, Jazz, Djezzy and Banglalink deliver mobile and fixed line services to more than 200 million subscribers, helping to bridge the digital divide throughout the nations they serve, particularly through 4G connectivity. VEON's operating companies also provide a growing range of new digital services that are transforming the experience of customers through mobile-led content, financial services and a host of B2B offerings.

About VEON

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and internet services, headquartered in Amsterdam. Our vision is to empower customer ambitions through technology, acting as a digital concierge to guide their choices and connect them with resources that match their needs. 

For more information visit: http://www.veon.com.

VEON Contacts

Investor Relations & Communications

Nik Kershaw
ir@veon.com                         
Tel: +31-20-79-77-200

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veon-co-ceo-kaan-terziolu-elected-to-serve-on-gsma-board-of-directors-301173772.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd


© PRNewswire 2020
