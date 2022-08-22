PJSC VimpelCom: Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2022 and for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2022 and for the

Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications":

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" and its subsidiaries as at 30 June 2022 and the related interim consolidated income statements and statements of comprehensive income for the three and six-month periods then ended, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

19 August 2022

Moscow, Russian Federation