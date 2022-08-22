Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VEON Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEON   US91822M1062

VEON LTD.

(VEON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:31 2022-08-22 am EDT
0.4650 USD   -0.85%
11:06aPJSC VIMPELCOM : Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2022 and for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
08/16VEON Unit Acquires Controlling Stake in Helsi Ukraine
MT
08/16VEON's Ukrainian Unit Takes Controlling Stake in Digital Healthcare Services Company
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC VimpelCom: Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2022 and for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022

08/22/2022 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unaudited interim condensed

consolidated financial statements

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

as of 30 June 2022 and

for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements

as of 30 June 2022 and for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022

Contents

Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Interim consolidated income statement for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022 ..............................

1

Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022 2

Interim consolidated statement of financial position as of 30 June 2022 ...........................................................

3

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2022..........................

4

Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2021..........................

4

Interim consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended 30 June 2022 .....................................

5

Notes to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2022 and for the

three and six months ended 30 June 2022:

1.

General information..................................................................................................................................

6

Operating activities of the Group ...................................................................................................................

6

2.

Segment information ................................................................................................................................

6

3.

Selling, general and administrative expenses..........................................................................................

9

4.

Impairment .............................................................................................................................................

10

5.

Other non-operating gain / (loss), net ....................................................................................................

11

6.

Income taxes ..........................................................................................................................................

12

7.

Inventories ..............................................................................................................................................

13

8.

Other assets and liabilities .....................................................................................................................

13

9.

Assets held for sale ................................................................................................................................

13

Investing activities of the Group...................................................................................................................

14

10.

Property and equipment .........................................................................................................................

14

11.

Intangible assets ....................................................................................................................................

14

12.

Transactions under common control......................................................................................................

15

Financing activities of the Group .................................................................................................................

16

13.

Financial assets and liabilities ................................................................................................................

16

14.

Cash and cash equivalents ....................................................................................................................

19

Additional information ...................................................................................................................................

20

15.

Related parties .......................................................................................................................................

20

16.

Risks, commitments, contingencies and uncertainties ..........................................................................

23

17.

Events after the reporting period ............................................................................................................

24

18.

Basis of preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements ................................

25

Joint-Stock Company

White Square Office Center,

"Technologies of Trust - Audit"

10 Butyrsky Val, Moscow,

("Technologies of Trust - Audit" JSC)

Russian Federation, 125047

T: +7 (495)

967

6000,

www.tedo.ru

F: +7 (495)

967

6001

Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications":

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" and its subsidiaries as at 30 June 2022 and the related interim consolidated income statements and statements of comprehensive income for the three and six-month periods then ended, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

19 August 2022

Moscow, Russian Federation

  1. Karlovski is authorised to sign on behalf of the general director of Joint-Stock Company "Technologies of Trust
    - Audit" (Principal Registration Number of the Record in the Register of Auditors and Audit Organizations (PRNR) - 12006020338), certified auditor (PRNR - 21906105805)

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Interim consolidated income statement

for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022

(All amounts in millions of Rubles)

Three months ended

Six months ended

30 June

30 June

2022

20211

2022

20211

Note

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Continuing operations

Service revenue

72,919

72,305

147,343

142,262

Sale of equipment and accessories

5,258

7,395

13,995

14,817

Other revenue

380

342

825

709

Total operating revenue

78,557

80,042

162,163

157,788

Other operating income

153

46

302

73

Service costs

(17,661)

(19,415)

(36,773)

(38,222)

Cost of equipment and accessories

(4,710)

(7,296)

(12,827)

(14,413)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(including impairment loss on financial assets)

3

(22,036)

(23,090)

(46,210)

(45,064)

Depreciation

10

(20,450)

(18,186)

(41,558)

(36,573)

Amortization

11

(2,812)

(2,637)

(6,156)

(5,104)

Impairment loss

4

(74)

(29)

(37,998)

(111)

Gain / (loss) on disposal, reassessment and

modification of non-current assets

383

(160)

688

(487)

Operating profit / (loss)

11,350

9,275

(18,369)

17,887

Finance costs

15

(8,834)

(5,049)

(15,307)

(10,583)

Finance income

389

448

816

911

Foreign exchange gain / (loss), net

1

2,059

95

1,282

610

Other non-operating (loss) / gain, net

5

(406)

57

(204)

26

Profit / (loss) before income tax from

continuing operations

4,558

4,826

(31,782)

8,851

Income tax expense

6

(1,118)

(1,183)

(1,252)

(2,950)

Profit / (loss) / for the period from continuing

operations

3,440

3,643

(33,034)

5,901

Profit after tax for the period from

discontinued operations

-

1,855

-

2,758

Profit / (loss) / for the period

3,440

5,498

(33,034)

8,659

Profit / (loss) / for the period attributable to:

The owners of the Company, continuing

operations

2,729

2,621

(34,290)

3,735

The owners of the Company, discontinued

operations

-

1,855

-

2,758

Non-controlling interests

711

1,022

1,256

2,166

3,440

5,498

(33,034)

8,659

1 Prior year comparatives are re-presented following the classification of Uzbekistan as discontinued operations.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

1

Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"

Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022

(All amounts in millions of Rubles)

Profit / (loss) / for the period

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation reserve arising on exchange differences on translation of foreign operations of continuing operations (Note 1)

Foreign currency translation reserve arising on exchange differences on translation of foreign operations of discontinued operations

Three months ended

Six months ended

30 June

30 June

2022

20211

2022

20211

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

3,440

5,498

(33,034)

8,659

(15,902)

(1,482)

(13,837)

(821)

-

(901)

-

(701)

Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

(15,902)

(2,383)

(13,837)

(1,522)

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

(12,462)

3,115

(46,871)

7,137

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period attributable to:

The owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period attributable to the owners of the Company arises from:

Continuing operations

Discontinued operations

(9,395)

2,500

(44,875)

5,632

(3,067)

615

(1,996)

1,505

(12,462)

3,115

(46,871)

7,137

(9,395)

1,546

(44,875)

3,575

-

954

-

2,057

(9,395)

2,500

(44,875)

5,632

1 Prior year comparatives are re-presented following the classification of Uzbekistan as discontinued operations.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VEON Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 15:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VEON LTD.
11:06aPJSC VIMPELCOM : Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2022 an..
PU
08/16VEON Unit Acquires Controlling Stake in Helsi Ukraine
MT
08/16VEON's Ukrainian Unit Takes Controlling Stake in Digital Healthcare Services Company
MT
08/16Kyivstar to Provide National Digital Health Service for Ukraine
AQ
08/15VEON's Banglalink Unwraps Toffee for Content Creators
AQ
08/11European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
08/05VEON Completes $682 Million Exit from Algerian Mobile Network Operator
MT
08/05VEON completes the sale of Djezzy, receiving USD 682 million
GL
08/04European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
08/04TRANSCRIPT : VEON Ltd., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEON LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 861 M - -
Net income 2022 684 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,20x
Yield 2022 55,0%
Capitalization 820 M 820 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 44 586
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart VEON LTD.
Duration : Period :
VEON Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,47 $
Average target price 2,35 $
Spread / Average Target 401%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Group Chief Executive Officer
Serkan Sabri Okandan Group Chief Financial Officer
Augie K. Fabela Chairman
Joop Brakenhoff Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer
Gunnar Holt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEON LTD.-72.57%820
SOFTBANK CORP.5.16%52 619
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED7.09%52 608
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-16.90%28 926
MTN GROUP LIMITED-18.89%14 693
SAFARICOM PLC-17.65%10 458