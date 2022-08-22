PJSC VimpelCom: Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2022 and for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022

Transactions under common control......................................................................................................
Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications":
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying interim consolidated statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications" and its subsidiaries as at 30 June 2022 and the related interim consolidated income statements and statements of comprehensive income for the three and six-month periods then ended, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the related explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
19 August 2022
Moscow, Russian Federation
Karlovski is authorised to sign on behalf of the general director of Joint-Stock Company "Technologies of Trust
- Audit" (Principal Registration Number of the Record in the Register of Auditors and Audit Organizations (PRNR) - 12006020338), certified auditor (PRNR - 21906105805)
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Interim consolidated income statement
for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022
(All amounts in millions of Rubles)
Three months ended
Six months ended
30 June
30 June
2022
20211
2022
20211
Note
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Continuing operations
Service revenue
72,919
72,305
147,343
142,262
Sale of equipment and accessories
5,258
7,395
13,995
14,817
Other revenue
380
342
825
709
Total operating revenue
78,557
80,042
162,163
157,788
Other operating income
153
46
302
73
Service costs
(17,661)
(19,415)
(36,773)
(38,222)
Cost of equipment and accessories
(4,710)
(7,296)
(12,827)
(14,413)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(including impairment loss on financial assets)
3
(22,036)
(23,090)
(46,210)
(45,064)
Depreciation
10
(20,450)
(18,186)
(41,558)
(36,573)
Amortization
11
(2,812)
(2,637)
(6,156)
(5,104)
Impairment loss
4
(74)
(29)
(37,998)
(111)
Gain / (loss) on disposal, reassessment and
modification of non-current assets
383
(160)
688
(487)
Operating profit / (loss)
11,350
9,275
(18,369)
17,887
Finance costs
15
(8,834)
(5,049)
(15,307)
(10,583)
Finance income
389
448
816
911
Foreign exchange gain / (loss), net
1
2,059
95
1,282
610
Other non-operating (loss) / gain, net
5
(406)
57
(204)
26
Profit / (loss) before income tax from
continuing operations
4,558
4,826
(31,782)
8,851
Income tax expense
6
(1,118)
(1,183)
(1,252)
(2,950)
Profit / (loss) / for the period from continuing
operations
3,440
3,643
(33,034)
5,901
Profit after tax for the period from
discontinued operations
-
1,855
-
2,758
Profit / (loss) / for the period
3,440
5,498
(33,034)
8,659
Profit / (loss) / for the period attributable to:
The owners of the Company, continuing
operations
2,729
2,621
(34,290)
3,735
The owners of the Company, discontinued
operations
-
1,855
-
2,758
Non-controlling interests
711
1,022
1,256
2,166
3,440
5,498
(33,034)
8,659
1 Prior year comparatives are re-presented following the classification of Uzbekistan as discontinued operations.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
1
Public Joint Stock Company "Vimpel-Communications"
Interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income
for the three and six months ended 30 June 2022
(All amounts in millions of Rubles)
Profit / (loss) / for the period
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation reserve arising on exchange differences on translation of foreign operations of continuing operations (Note 1)
Foreign currency translation reserve arising on exchange differences on translation of foreign operations of discontinued operations
Three months ended
Six months ended
30 June
30 June
2022
20211
2022
20211
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
3,440
5,498
(33,034)
8,659
(15,902)
(1,482)
(13,837)
(821)
-
(901)
-
(701)
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
(15,902)
(2,383)
(13,837)
(1,522)
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
(12,462)
3,115
(46,871)
7,137
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period attributable to:
The owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period attributable to the owners of the Company arises from:
Continuing operations
Discontinued operations
(9,395)
2,500
(44,875)
5,632
(3,067)
615
(1,996)
1,505
(12,462)
3,115
(46,871)
7,137
(9,395)
1,546
(44,875)
3,575
-
954
-
2,057
(9,395)
2,500
(44,875)
5,632
1 Prior year comparatives are re-presented following the classification of Uzbekistan as discontinued operations.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
