NOTICE TO READERS: IMPACT OF THE CONFLICT
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the United States, member states of the European Union, the European Union itself, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and certain other nations, counter-sanctions by Russia and other legal and regulatory responses, as well as responses by our service providers, partners, suppliers and other counterparties, and the consequences of all of the foregoing have impacted and, if the conflict, sanctions and such responses continue or escalate, may significantly impact our results and aspects of our operations in Russia and Ukraine, and may significantly affect our results and aspects of our operations in the other countries in which we operate. We are closely monitoring events in Russia and Ukraine, as well as the possibility of the imposition of further sanctions in connection with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and any resulting further rise in tensions between Russia and the United States, the United Kingdom and/or the European Union. Although our Russian operations are now classified as 'held for sale' and 'discontinued operations' and do not contribute to our comparison base or actual reported numbers in this release (except as specifically stated), our operations in Ukraine continue to be affected by the conflict. We hope that there will be a peaceful and amicable resolution and are doing everything we can to protect the safety of our employees, while continuing to ensure the uninterrupted operation of our communications, financial and digital services.
The comprehensive sanctions on investment and vendors in Russia and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine have had a significant impact on the Company's operations and business plans in Russia and Ukraine and may continue to have a significant impact on the Company's operations and business plans in Ukraine. During the three months ended 31 March 2023, we have not recorded any impairment charges related to the Russian operations and have not recorded significant impairment charges related to the Ukrainian operations. However, we may need to record future impairment charges, which could be significant if the conflict continues or escalates and as more information becomes available to management. It is possible further impairment charges may rise to such a level on an accounting basis as to require additional analysis of true asset values in order to determine the true value of assets to be compared to liabilities as outlined in the provisions of our debt agreements.
DISCLAIMER
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to, among other things, VEON's plans to implement its strategic priorities, including operating model and development plans, among others; anticipated performance and guidance for 2023, including VEON's ability to produce sufficient cash flow; VEON's assessment of the impact of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine on its current and future operations and financial condition; future market developments and trends; operational and network development and network investment, including expectations regarding the roll-out and benefits of 3G/4G/LTE networks, as applicable; spectrum acquisitions and renewals; the effect of the acquisition of additional spectrum on customer experience; VEON's ability to realize the acquisition and disposition of any of its businesses and assets and to execute its strategic transactions in the timeframes anticipated, or at all; VEON's ability to realize financial improvements; and VEON's ability to realize its targets and commercial initiatives in its various countries of operation. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based on management's best assessment of VEON's strategic and financial position and of future market conditions, trends and other potential developments. These discussions involve risks and uncertainties. The actual outcome may differ materially from these statements as a result of further unanticipated developments related to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, , that negatively affected VEON's operations and financial condition; demand for and market acceptance of VEON's products and services; our plans regarding our dividend payments and policies, as well as our ability to receive dividends, distributions, loans, transfers or other payments or guarantees from our subsidiaries; continued volatility in the economies in VEON's markets; including adverse macroeconomic developments caused by recent volatility in oil prices related to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; unforeseen developments from competition; governmental regulation of the telecommunications industries; general political uncertainties in VEON's markets; government investigations or other regulatory actions; litigation or disputes with third parties or other negative developments regarding such parties; the impact of export controls and laws affecting trade and investments on our and important third-party suppliers' ability to procure goods, software or technology necessary for the services we provide to our customers; risks associated with data protection or cyber security, other risks beyond the parties' control or a failure to meet expectations regarding various strategic priorities, the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, increased competition in the markets in which VEON operates and the effect of consumer taxes on the purchasing activities of consumers of VEON's services. Certain other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in VEON's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC, as well as in its Dutch financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten ("AFM") (the "AFM Report"). Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could harm our future results. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Under no circumstances should the inclusion of such forward-looking statements in this presentation be regarded as a representation or warranty by us or any other person with respect to the achievement of results set out in such statements or that the underlying assumptions used will in fact be the case. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. We cannot assure you that any projected results or events will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. All non-IFRS measures disclosed further in this presentation (including, without limitation, EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Operational Capex, net debt, equity free cash flow, local currency growth) were defined and reconciled to comparable IFRS measures in VEON's AFM Report and will be defined in VEON's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022. Reported growth is growth in Group's reporting currency - USD. In addition, we present certain information on a forward-looking basis. We are not able to, without unreasonable efforts, provide a full reconciliation to IFRS due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the comparable IFRS measure in the relevant future period, including, but not limited to, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss, loss on disposal of non-current assets, financial income and expenses, foreign currency exchange losses and gains, income tax expense and performance transformation costs, cash and cash equivalents, long term and short-term deposits, interest accrued related to financial liabilities, other unamortized adjustments to financial liabilities, derivatives, and other financial liabilities.
VEON's QTD and 5M23 results presented in this document are, unless otherwise stated, based on IFRS, using internal management accounts, are the responsibility of management and are subject to financial closing procedures which have not yet been completed and have not been externally audited, reviewed or verified. Although we believe the information to be reasonable, actual results may vary from the information contained above and such variations could be material. As such, you should not place undue reliance on this information. This information may not be indicative of the actual results for the quarter or any future period.
The sale of VEON's Russian operations is subject to customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that such sale will complete.
Furthermore, elements of this presentation contain or may contain, "inside information" as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
AGENDA
- WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION
- FY 2022 HIGHLIGHTS & RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
- AGM AGENDA AND Q&A
- VOTING RESULTS AND THEIR CONFIRMATION
- CLOSING REMARKS
Gunnar Holt, VEON Chairman
Kaan Terzioğlu, VEON Group CEO
Gunnar Holt, VEON Chairman
Appointed Corporate Functions, Notary Gijs ter Braak from Simmons & Simmons
Gunnar Holt, VEON Chairman
GOVERNANCE AND BOARD EVOLUTION
- VEON proposes a reduction in Board size to 7 individuals (vs previous 11)
- The Board is recommending two changes to the Company's bye-laws:
- The Board shall consist of not less than five Directors and not more than nine Directors
- The Board shall from time to time delegate certain of its powers to committees consisting of members of the Board
- This will allow for lean, efficient and quick decision making in the context of a smaller company following the Russia Disposal
- The Board will continue to have a diverse range of operational, financial and governance experience
- Six directors currently serving on the Board have been recommended
- Kaan Terzioğlu, the current Group CEO, has also been included in the recommended slate for appointment to the Board
- The Board will elect a new Chair following the AGM
