    VEON   US91822M1062

VEON LTD.

(VEON)
  
VEON : Andrey Pyatakhin appointed as CEO of Beeline Kyrgyzstan

12/18/2021 | 12:20pm EST
Amsterdam, 18 December 2021 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announced today that Andrey Pyatakhin has been appointed as the CEO of Beeline Kyrgyzstan.

Andrey joined VEON Group in 2001 and served the Group for over 20 years in various capacities, including as the CEO of Beeline Georgia, the CEO of Beeline Armenia and most recently as Beeline Russia's Vice President for the Southern Region.

In his new role, Andrey will focus on strengthening Beeline Kyrgyzstan's growth trajectory, following the stabilization achieved over 2021.

"Kyrgyzstan is one of our strongest markets in terms of 4G penetration, allowing us to offer innovative services to our customers. With the steps that we have taken in 2021, including our recent spectrum acquisition, we have the opportunity to create a similar growth story at Beeline Kyrgyzstan as in the other VEON Group countries." said Kaan Terzioğlu, VEON's Chief Executive Officer. "With his extensive experience and proven skills, I am confident that Andrey will be a great leader to the Beeline Kyrgyzstan team on this journey. We all look forward to working with him in his new role."

About VEON
VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

Disclaimer
This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, the potential benefits of the appointment described above. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 

Contact information
  • Group Communications Director
    Marina Levina
    Marina.levina@veon.com
  • Group Investor Relations Director
    Nik Kershaw
    Nik.kershaw@veon.com

Disclaimer

VEON Ltd. published this content on 18 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 17:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
