Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. VEON Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEON   US91822M1062

VEON LTD.

(VEON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VEON : Beeline Partners with Yandex Plus to Launch First Joint Tariff Plan

12/27/2021 | 04:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
VEON's Beeline Partners with Yandex Plus to Launch First Joint Tariff Plan
Subscribe

27 Dec 2021 10:38 CET

Company Name

VEON

ISN

BMG9349W1038

Market

Euronext

Symbol

VEON

Amsterdam, 27 December 2021 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announced today that its Beeline mobile operator in Russia is to partner with Yandex.Plus for the launch of their first joint tariff plan. The plan, branded "People closest to you with Yandex.Plus", is a single-payment tariff that includes a bundle of minutes, internet and unlimited messages, as well as giving access to Kinopoisk, Yandex Music and cashback points in Yandex services.

The joint tariff plan is built on Beeline's flagship "People closest to you 2" consumer offering that includes unlimited on-net calls, hundreds of minutes per month for voice calls to any number, unlimited access to messengers and dozens of gigabytes for general internet use. In the "People closest to you with Yandex.Plus" tariff, users of the Yandex services will not consume the main traffic package, allowing users to watch films and TV series, and listen to music and podcasts without any limitations.

Svetlana Kirsanova, Executive Vice President of Beeline, said: "When creating this tariff we were guided by the needs of the customer. "People closest to you with Yandex Plus" is a great opportunity to offer our clients a wide range of convenient products and services, while making communication as beneficial as possible. The tariff with Yandex Plus is now a pilot for us, but we expect to be able to introduce more joint projects as early as next year."

Andrei Gevak, Head of Yandex Plus, stated: "We watch TV shows and listen to music on the way to work, correspond in messengers all day long, order one-click delivery, call our loved ones and post photos on social networks - and more every day. Our joint tariff with Beeline is a reflection of modern life, which is already unimaginable without mobile Internet and the services included in Plus. The partnership with Beeline is very important to us, and we hope that Beeline subscribers will enjoy being on Plus."

About VEON   VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

Disclaimer This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, the potential benefits of the tariff plan described above. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 

Contact Information VEON Marina Levina Group Communications Director PR@veon.com

Source

VEON LTD

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

VEON Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VEON LTD.
04:47aVEON : Beeline Partners with Yandex Plus to Launch First Joint Tariff Plan
PU
03:55aVEON's Beeline Partners with Yandex Plus to Launch First Joint Tariff Plan
PR
02:07aVEON : Beeline Partners with Yandex Plus
PU
12/24Veon Unit Closes $1.23 Billion Loan Facility
MT
12/21European ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
12/20European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
12/20VEON : Beeline Tests First Industrial Augmented Reality Glasses over 5G networks in Russia
PU
12/18VEON Ltd. Appoints Andrey Pyatakhin as CEO of Beeline Kyrgyzstan
CI
12/18VEON Ltd. Appoints Victor Biryukov as General Counsel
CI
12/18VEON : Victor Biryukov appointed as Veon Group General Counsel
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEON LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 021 M - -
Net income 2021 507 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,64x
Yield 2021 7,25%
Capitalization 2 921 M 2 921 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 43 639
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart VEON LTD.
Duration : Period :
VEON Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,67 $
Average target price 2,88 $
Spread / Average Target 72,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Muhterem Kaan Terzioglu Group Chief Executive Officer
Serkan Sabri Okandan Group Chief Financial Officer
Gennady G. Gazin Chairman
Joop Brakenhoff Group Chief Internal Audit & Compliance Officer
Gunnar Holt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEON LTD.10.60%2 921
SOFTBANK CORP.11.79%59 423
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED32.94%53 035
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.14.85%37 699
MTN GROUP LIMITED180.71%19 622
SAFARICOM PLC16.79%14 166